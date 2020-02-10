G-Eazy and unknown beauty are all together at the Oscar party a week after the PDA with Megan Thee Stallion!

Just a week after he was caught also packing the PDA with nothing less than Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy has now been seen at an Oscar party kissing a mysterious brunette. More precisely, he attended the Oscar presentation party of the Elton John Foundation for AIDS, but it is safe to say that he did not see much since all his attention was on the unknown woman he was with.

It is clear that he and the amazing companion spent most of the night in the company of the other, packing a large amount of PDA and HollywoodLife obtained the images to prove it.

The photos also show the couple in a similar way, G-Eazy wearing a pink suit while she was wearing a red one!

With such bright and colorful costumes, is it a surprise that they could not go unnoticed?

While at this time, his identity is still unknown, the two seemed very close, G-Eazy kept a hand on his lower back, comfortably, in the images.

Also, at some point, he grabs her hair and kisses her cheek with passion.

As mentioned earlier, just a week ago it caused rumors of appointments with Megan Thee Stallion when they were seen packing a serious PDA in Miami.

After the Super Bowl game on February 2, G-Eazy turned to social media to share a series of videos showing him and Megan at a later party, hugging each other.

In the videos, the rapper kept one leg around her waist while kissing her on the cheek.

Meanwhile, the clips have been removed, but they continue live on Twitter after being broadcast by fans.

Not long after, however, Megan clarified things and wrote: "Lol, it's fine now, everyone has jokes, but I'm not fucking G Eazy."



