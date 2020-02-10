Fury against the machine to end a nine-year break with the 2020 world tour

Tom Morello and his bandmates, who will meet at the Coachella festival in April, will donate the proceeds of their shows in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona to immigrant rights organizations.

Rage against the machine He will travel the world in 2020 after a nine-year break.

The iconic band has announced 40 shows at the back of their meeting for the Coachella festival in California in April that will begin in El Paso, Texas, on March 26.

Tom Morello and his bandmates will perform at a series of festivals, including Boston Calling, Firefly and Leeds and Reading in Britain, before concluding the walk in Krakow, Poland, on September 10.

All proceeds from their first three shows in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona will benefit immigrant rights organizations, and the band is committed to continuing to donate to several other charities throughout their walk.

Run the jewels It will serve as the opening act of the band.