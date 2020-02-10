Full list of Oscar 2020 winners

The Academy Awards are one of the biggest and most anticipated ceremonies of the year that recognizes cinema worldwide. Celebrating excellence in its 92nd edition, the Academy had many options with excellent performances last year. From Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, Renee Zellwegger in Judy and many more, the 2020 Oscars recognized some of the best performances of 2019 in a great ceremony today.
Taking the stage amid many eminent presenters and the big winners, the show had performances by Idina Menzel, Billie Eillish, Elton John and a surprise act by Eminem. Music, cinema and some strong speeches, the 92 Academy Awards have everything to make it a good show.
Best image
Parasite
Best actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Music (original song)
"(I'm going to love myself) again,quot; by Rocketman
Music (original score)
jester
International Feature
South Korea, parasite
Make up and hairstyle
Bomb
Visual effects
1917
Best movie editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
BEST SOUND MIX
1917
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Documentary feature film
Learning to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl)
Documentary report
American factory
Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, little women
Better production design.
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Live Action Short
The neighbors window
Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best Original Screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, parasite
Animated short film
Hair love
Animated feature film
Toy Story 4
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood