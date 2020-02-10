Full list of Oscar 2020 winners

Full list of Oscar 2020 winners

The Academy Awards are one of the biggest and most anticipated ceremonies of the year that recognizes cinema worldwide. Celebrating excellence in its 92nd edition, the Academy had many options with excellent performances last year. From Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, Renee Zellwegger in Judy and many more, the 2020 Oscars recognized some of the best performances of 2019 in a great ceremony today.

Taking the stage amid many eminent presenters and the big winners, the show had performances by Idina Menzel, Billie Eillish, Elton John and a surprise act by Eminem. Music, cinema and some strong speeches, the 92 Academy Awards have everything to make it a good show.

Scroll down to see the full list of winners this year.

Best image
Parasite

Best actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy

best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director
Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Music (original song)
"(I'm going to love myself) again,quot; by Rocketman

Music (original score)
jester

International Feature
South Korea, parasite

Make up and hairstyle
Bomb

Visual effects
1917

Best movie editing
Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917

BEST SOUND MIX
1917

Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari

Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary feature film
Learning to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl)

Documentary report
American factory

Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, little women

Better production design.
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Live Action Short
The neighbors window

Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best Original Screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Animated short film
Hair love

Animated feature film
Toy Story 4

Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

