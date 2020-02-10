Full list of Oscar 2020 winners

The Academy Awards are one of the biggest and most anticipated ceremonies of the year that recognizes cinema worldwide. Celebrating excellence in its 92nd edition, the Academy had many options with excellent performances last year. From Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, Renee Zellwegger in Judy and many more, the 2020 Oscars recognized some of the best performances of 2019 in a great ceremony today.

Taking the stage amid many eminent presenters and the big winners, the show had performances by Idina Menzel, Billie Eillish, Elton John and a surprise act by Eminem. Music, cinema and some strong speeches, the 92 Academy Awards have everything to make it a good show.