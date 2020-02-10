Fuel prices decreased for the fifth consecutive day on Monday

Fuel prices fell further for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, as international crude oil prices fell due to falling demand. The price of gasoline fell by 13-16 paise per liter and that of diesel in 16-20 paise per liter in all major cities of India.

Gasoline now costs Rs 72.10 per liter in Delhi, Rs 77.76 per liter in Mumbai, Rs 74.74 per liter in Kolkata and Rs 74.90 per liter in Chennai.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 65.07 per liter in Delhi, Rs 68.19 per liter in Mumbai, Rs 67.39 per liter in Kolkata and Rs 68.72 per liter in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Fuel prices in India have so far become cheaper around Rs 3 per liter since January 1.

Crude oil prices continued to decline as the spectrum of excess supply loomed over the market as demand in China was affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed more than 900 people.

Retail fuel prices depend on international oil prices and the exchange rate of the US rupee, as India imports almost 80 percent of its crude oil needs.

Domestic prices of gasoline and diesel are reviewed daily by the oil marketing companies. Price revisions are implemented at fuel stations beginning at 6 a.m.