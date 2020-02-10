Foxconn: Taiwan's Foxconn gets approval to restart the plant in Zhengzhou, China: Source – Latest news

Foxconn of Taiwan received approval to resume production at a plant in Zhengzhou City in northern China, which had been closed due to an outbreak of coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Approximately 16,000 people, or less than 10% of Foxconn's workforce in Zhengzhou, have returned to the plant, the person said, adding that company executives were "trying very hard,quot; to negotiate with authorities to resume the Production in other parts of China.

The contracted manufacturer, which manufactures devices for global suppliers, is in talks to resume production at key plants, including Shenzhen and Kunshan, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and therefore refused to be identified. .

%MINIFYHTML43b73620c1244adb6237ff8c205fedb611% %MINIFYHTML43b73620c1244adb6237ff8c205fedb612%

A delayed resumption of operations could affect the global technology supply chain and shipments to customers, including Apple Inc, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, threatens to disrupt Chinese manufacturing and force policy makers to prepare measures to stabilize the economy.

Tens of thousands of Foxconn employees have returned to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday and were waiting to begin. They have been told to wear masks, undergo temperature controls and adhere to a specific dining system, internal memo reports reviewed by Reuters showed.

Foxconn built its own production lines in the southern province of Guangdong to manufacture masks for its hundreds of thousands of employees, targeting two million masks per day when it was at full capacity at the end of February, the memos said.

Foxconn shares fell 2.4% in the trade on Monday morning, lagging behind a 1% decline in the market in general. They have fallen more than 12% since the market reopened after the break of the Lunar New Year.

