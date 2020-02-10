First confirmed case of coronavirus reported in San Diego – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man who arrived on an evacuation flight outside China tested positive for the new coronavirus, health officials confirmed on Monday.

According to officials, the man was on the plane that landed at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego earlier this month.

This is the third confirmed case of coronavirus in Southland, the seventh in the state. Now there have been unique confirmed cases in Los Angeles, Orange and now San Diego counties.

RELATED: Riverside military base personnel are being harassed by community members for fears of coronavirus

The news comes when the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department made a joint call to ask the public for help in finding the person or persons responsible for circulating a fraudulent flyer last month that said there was a Case confirmed in Carson. Anyone with information was asked to call 310-477-6565 or to send a tip on the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers website.

It was said that the man, whose identity was not immediately revealed, was receiving treatment at a local hospital.