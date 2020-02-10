Finn Russell: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend says & # 39; open door & # 39; for half to fly to return | Rugby Union News

Townsend: "The door will be open to any player with the required skill level, if he agrees to be a reliable member of the team. It has been made clear that Finn could be part of that future."





Finn Russell has missed Scotland's first two games of this year's Six Nations campaign.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says the "door is open,quot; for Finn Russell to return to the national side, but only if he "adheres to the standards,quot; of the current regime.

Russell has missed the first two Six Nations games after violating the team's protocol, after an alleged evening drink session at the team's hotel before his first game against Ireland.

In a recent interview, half of the fly admitted that he had "collided a lot,quot; with Townsend during his time together with Scotland, and insisted that there must be "big changes,quot; before he returns to play for his country.

Townsend has confirmed that Russell left the national side due to a "disagreement over alcohol,quot; and says the 27-year-old must "commit to being a reliable member of the team,quot; before being considered for selection again.

"Playing for Scotland requires a total commitment," Townsend said in a statement issued by Scotland on Monday.

"Many people make great sacrifices for the opportunity to represent 150 years of history and be among a special group of people who have had the honor of representing their nation.

"Many times, not everything is always as you would like it to be. You may not agree with everything that is there, perhaps because it is a different coach than the one you have at the club level or a different way of preparing or playing.

"The important thing is that you commit to the agreement and prioritize the best interests of the team."

"In the Six Nations and this season we are playing teams between the first five or six of the world and the effort, planning and standards that are required to prepare people physically and mentally are really important, as are the ties that unite to the people and trust that must be created within the group.

"The door will be open to any player with the required skill level, if he agrees to be a reliable member of the team. It has been made clear that Finn could be part of that future."

"However, he declared over the weekend that everything else has to change for him to return, instead of accepting and adhering to the standards that the group currently lives.

"I hope this situation can be resolved, but we focus on working with the team and taking advantage of the positive work of the players for our first two games."

