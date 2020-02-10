Find out which 4 women earn dates in their hometown with Peter Weber

A B C

There are six women left in the program, but only four of them will have the opportunity to have local appointments with the pilot in the next episode of the ABC dating program.

Peter Weberthe season of "The Bachelor"He returned on Monday, February 10. There were six women, Natasha Parker, Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller, Kelley Flanagan, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weir, who went to the program, but only four of them had the opportunity to have appointments in their Hometown with the pilot in the next episode.

At the beginning of the new episode, Peter and the ladies went to Peru before he had his first individual appointment with Madison. She convinced Peter that he was serious about having him in his future. Later, during dinner, he talked about the importance of family and faith for her.

Peter told him that he felt that his faith could be stronger at times, but he insisted that it was still something that was very important to him. He also told Madison that his feelings for her were super clear. Finally, Peter gave Madison a rose that she happily accepted. That meant Madison was among those whose family would meet Peter next week.

The next for an individual appointment was Natasha. She and Peter chose to explore a local town. Peter praised Natasha for being honest with him all season, although he wasn't sure if they were at the level where he wanted to meet his family. Natasha insisted that she saw something special with him, but Peter didn't feel the same. In the end, he emulated Natasha.

The last solo date was between Peter and Kelsey where they had a fun day riding all-terrain vehicles. During the appointment, they talked about their plans for the children and the future. He also told Peter that he did not have a good relationship with his father and that he would not be home if Peter went to his hometown. Peter respected Kelsey's honesty and she received a rose.

Later, Hannah Ann, Kelley and Victoria enjoyed a three-to-one date. Peter had a conversation with Hannah Ann first and she read him a list of reasons he falls in love with Peter. Later, with Kelley, he shared with Peter that he was frustrated because he only had an individual appointment. That led Peter to think if Hannah Ann was on the show just for fun instead of looking for a husband.

Then the time came for a moment with Victoria, but it was a bit strange. Despite having doubts, Peter still gave Victoria the rose. He also joined for Hannah Ann's hometown dates, which means that Kelley was sent home.