Fans react furiously to the Oscars leaving Luke Perry out of 2020 in memory

Also notably absent from the In Memoriam tribute at the event on Sunday February 9 is Cameron Boyce, who died while sleeping in July 2019 after experiencing an epileptic seizure.
The 92nd annual Academy Awards paid tribute to famous figures who died in 2019 in a great tribute In Memoriam. However, some familiar faces were noticeably absent from the assembly and were Luke Perry Y Cameron Boyce.
Perry, star of this year's Best Film nominee "Once upon a time in Hollywood", he died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke in March 2019. Meanwhile, the"Adults"Star died while sleeping in July 2019 after experiencing an epileptic seizure. He was 20 years old.
The contempt outraged fans who criticized the Academy on Twitter. "Luke Perry deserves better. # InMemoriam," one tweeted. "Luke Perry was left out of the slide show of & # 39; In Memoriam & # 39; in the same year that a movie in which he is nominated 10 times? Yes, #Oscars. #LukePerry #AcademyAwards," added another .
"Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial? He was literally in one of the most nominated movies of the night! Disrespectful!" One pointed. Someone pointed out: "Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE bug academy! #Oscars."
Among those who were included in the tribute video, which was presented by Steven Spielberg at the event on Sunday February 9, they were Kobe Bryant Y Kirk Douglas. The NBA legend died in a helicopter accident in January that also claimed the life of his daughter Gianna. The photo of the late star of the Lakers was captioned with the quote that said: "Life is too short to get bogged down and discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."
Next to the assembly, Billie eilish Serenade everyone. The 18-year-old Grammy winner took the stage to deliver an impressive "Yesterday" performance by The Beatles.