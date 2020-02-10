Fans react furiously to the Oscars leaving Luke Perry out of 2020 in memory

WENN / Tony Forte

Also notably absent from the In Memoriam tribute at the event on Sunday February 9 is Cameron Boyce, who died while sleeping in July 2019 after experiencing an epileptic seizure.

Up News Info –

The 92nd annual Academy Awards paid tribute to famous figures who died in 2019 in a great tribute In Memoriam. However, some familiar faces were noticeably absent from the assembly and were Luke Perry Y Cameron Boyce.

Perry, star of this year's Best Film nominee "Once upon a time in Hollywood", he died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke in March 2019. Meanwhile, the"Adults"Star died while sleeping in July 2019 after experiencing an epileptic seizure. He was 20 years old.

%MINIFYHTML7c03a0f2d68a60cb5506fb973d8376ab11% %MINIFYHTML7c03a0f2d68a60cb5506fb973d8376ab12%

The contempt outraged fans who criticized the Academy on Twitter. "Luke Perry deserves better. # InMemoriam," one tweeted. "Luke Perry was left out of the slide show of & # 39; In Memoriam & # 39; in the same year that a movie in which he is nominated 10 times? Yes, #Oscars. #LukePerry #AcademyAwards," added another .

"Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial? He was literally in one of the most nominated movies of the night! Disrespectful!" One pointed. Someone pointed out: "Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE bug academy! #Oscars."

Among those who were included in the tribute video, which was presented by Steven Spielberg at the event on Sunday February 9, they were Kobe Bryant Y Kirk Douglas. The NBA legend died in a helicopter accident in January that also claimed the life of his daughter Gianna. The photo of the late star of the Lakers was captioned with the quote that said: "Life is too short to get bogged down and discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

Next to the assembly, Billie eilish Serenade everyone. The 18-year-old Grammy winner took the stage to deliver an impressive "Yesterday" performance by The Beatles.