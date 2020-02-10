Fans don't feel the new tattoo on Amber Rose's forehead

WENN / FayesVision

However, others defend the 36-year-old star for his decision to have the new ink on his & # 39; pretty face & # 39 ;, as one of the support fans urges others to & # 39; stop being ashamed for tattoos & # 39 ;.

Amber rose He has added a new tattoo, joining others in his large body ink collection, and this time it is a new tattoo on his forehead. The 36-year-old model showed it with pride when she made a public appearance on February 7, but it seemed that fans were not fans of her new tattoo.

In a photo that circulated online, someone seemed to meet Amber while she was in the Dolls Kill store. "I was shopping at @dollskill and my card was rejected because I forgot to tell my bank that I was leaving the state. I walked away to call them and the cashier approached me with my bag and said & # 39; This is for you from Amber Rosa . & # 39; LA is WILD, "the fan captioned the Instagram post that showed Amber posing with a smile.

You could see the mother of two children posing with a fan while showing a smile. She looked beautiful in a black top and black leather pants while completing the look with black glasses. However, it was the tattoo on the forehead that caught people's attention.

She paid tribute to her children while the ink read the names of her children, Bash 6 years and Slash 3 months. While it was sweet, fans couldn't help thinking that Amber looked better without him.

"Good heavens. That's pretty damn," said one of the ink. "Omg, please, let that tattoo on your forehead, Amber Rose, be fake … like a girl, no, not your face," someone else tweeted and added: "Amber Rose got 2 tattoos on her forehead. Ruined pretty face. Wow. Smh hahaha. "

However, some others defended Amber for his decision. "You stop being ashamed of tattoos," one wrote. Another supportive fan argued: "So these male rappers can get lighted tattoos from head to toe and Amber Rose gets a hair tattoo and her sanity is in doubt?"

Admiring the art, one person stated: "I can't believe that the amber rose has really done a tattoo on the forehead. Honestly, I like how it looks."