F1 2020 launch: what to expect when teams reveal new cars

The F1 2020 season is almost here, and the car launch week will surely generate excitement, from its great revelations to new liveries …







Our first look at the cars and drivers of 2020

Nothing generates excitement for a new season like an F1 release. A new car often means a new look and new expectations, while taking a first look at a team's livery perfectly whets the appetite for next year, especially if it is an attractive design. And there are many reasons to expect some bold looks in 2020 (more on what will follow).

Add to that the possibility, after two long months away from the attention of the media, that the pilots signal their intention for the season, and these are events that F1 fans must follow. Teams have probably already learned not to be too bold with their predictions, but their levels of optimism in these releases often show how confident they are of their hopes on the track.

The new challenges for 2020 are also the latest version of the fastest cars in F1 history. The general revision of the rules of next year will lead to a simplified body, so this is a last chance for teams to progress these cars, and a time for us to marvel at their complexity before the track action begins In the tests.

Grand reveals how F1 arrives at the theater

Gone are the days when cars parade alongside the Spice Girls and the artists of Cirque du Soleil, but there are still some great shows to wait in 2020.

Ferrari is taking its revealed car to the theater, and one of the most historic places in Italy in that regard. The Valli Theater in Reggio Emila – where the Italian tricolore The flag was born – it's where Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto will present their new contender on Tuesday, with the always iconic Ferrari event getting another touch of class.

On top of that, Renault is heading home for a seasonal launch at its Paris base in the famous Champs Elysees (Wednesday), while a McLaren car revealed at its gleaming MTC headquarters (Thursday) is always one to watch.

Watch it live on Sky Sports F1

And don't forget, you can see the Ferrari and McLaren cars revealed LIVE on Sky Sports F1. We will broadcast the releases of the two most successful F1 teams live on our channel, as well as through broadcasts on our Youtube and digital platforms.

The Ferrari event will begin at 5.30 p.m. (UK time) on Tuesday, February 11, while McLaren's will be at 1.30 p.m. from Thursday.

Hamilton and Bottas hit the track in new title contender

The Mercedes event may be more discreet, but we will see Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas get to the track in the car they hope to add to their six successive titles.

The W11 will be driven for the first time on Friday, and Mercedes drivers hope to fall in love with their new car in that Silverstone race. Hamilton, remember, aims to make history this season by closing Michael Schumacher's F1 records.

Will Red Bull make waves again?

We've seen several amazing Red Bull launch liveries over the years. There was the design & # 39; zebra & # 39; of 2015, the blue and black of 2018, before the blue and red chevrons of last year.

2015 Red Bull test livery

2018 Red Bull test livery

2019 Red Bull test livery

While they have not competed with those colors during the season, it would not be a surprise to see the Bulls bring us another innovative livery, as they seek to start 2020 with an explosion before the assault on the Max Verstappen title.

They have not given anything yet, but you should not miss Wednesday's launch!

Vettel and Leclerc launch the Ferrari campaign

A Ferrari launch is always highly anticipated and will not be different this year, thanks to that great theater revelation.

The team chose a matte finish for their famous red last year, so it will be interesting to see what subtle changes they have made to that design. It will also be worth noting what Vettel and Leclerc have to say, after a competitive first year and often controversial as teammates. And will they commit to a challenge for the title while seeking to end the Ferrari drought?

Ocon returns to Renault

Renault is only calling its Paris event a & # 39; season launch & # 39 ;, instead of a revealed car, but we will still see its 2020 livery, as well as its new French pilot Esteban Ocon with Daniel Ricciardo.

After taking a step back in 2019, finishing fifth, this is a great year for Renault and, no doubt, will set the bar high in its launch. In the past, they have talked about winning in the & # 39; three big & # 39; of F1, although do not be surprised this year if your main sound is regaining the momentum of McLaren in the midfield.

All eyes on McLaren's orange papaya

Speaking of McLaren, we can expect another memorable revelation from his Woking base. Since returning to orange after the end of their relationship with Honda, the liveries have been amazing, with different color combinations with black in 2018 and blue in 2019.

There could be more changes this year for a team that has several new sponsors, with McLaren boss Zak Brown promising a "special,quot; and "very remarkable,quot; papaya livery.

You will also hear from the popular drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris at the event.

The release of the new F1 alpha

Gone are the days of Toro Rosso on the grid when they became AlphaTauri for F1 2020, and there is intrigue around their release in Austria on Friday.

Although there will be no new drivers or major changes within the Red Bull sister team, a brand change will probably mean a new look for the new season and this is an outfit that has given us some very nice designs in the past. They have kept their new image in warps all winter, but everything will be revealed on Friday night …