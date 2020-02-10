Extremist's mother insists that the son who supports ISIS who asked for beheadings "would never hurt anyone,quot;

The mother of a convicted extremist has insisted that her son who supports ISIS who asked for beheadings & # 39; would never hurt anyone & # 39; while the ministers rush to stop their automatic release.

Mohammed Zahir Khan had previously posed with an ISIS flag and requested a call & # 39; year of fear & # 39; before being jailed in 2018.

The 42-year-old man from Sunderland was supposed to have been jailed for four and a half years, but his automatic release is expected in the coming months.

Ministers face a deadline of February 27 to approve emergency terrorist legislation in parliament that would end the automatic release of criminals after half of their sentence after Sudesh Amman attacked the premises in Streatham .

Khan's mother, Tazeem Akhtar, said today that she wanted her son released so he could be home with her.

Mohammed Zahir Khan (pictured above) said he "never supported,quot; the terrorist organization, which must be released in the coming months.

Ministers face a deadline of February 27 to approve emergency terrorist legislation in parliament that would end the automatic release of criminals after half of their sentence after Sudesh Amman (before the attack) attacked to the locals in Streatham

The 63-year-old said that Khan now wants to "move on with his life."

Speaking to the Sun Online, she said: & # 39; It is not a danger to society. I would never hurt anyone.

& # 39; I just want to see him released. He has fulfilled his time. I want to see him here at home with me. He told me he is leaving this month. He is very excited to leave.

He added that his son now wants to open a grocery store, "get married and have a family of his own."

Khan, the father of one and a merchant, was jailed in May 2018 for encouraging acts of terror, spreading terrorist material and inciting religious hatred.

Amman (above) was shot dead by police after his knife attack in Streatham, London

Khan had previously written on Facebook that there was "nothing wrong,quot; in "cutting off the heads of your enemies."

He could now become one of the 500 convicted terrorists who have been released in the United Kingdom in the last 10 years.

The prime minister announced the new legislation after an attack in Streatham, in which the convicted terrorist Sudesh Amman, who was released last month even though the authorities had serious concerns about him, made a stinging spree.

The early release was first introduced in 2005 and Khan will be one of 75 eligible for the scheme.

Sources in Whitehall previously said that Khan was an "extremely worrying individual."

Parliamentarians expect the legislation to pass through the Commons at the end of next week, before Parliament interrupts the recess of a week.

That means that the House of Lords will have only three days to pass the bill when Parliament returns on February 24.

Khan 42, originally from Birmingham, was locked up after admitting he had a record of terrorist material.

He initially said he had accumulated the archived material in the bile "recklessly,quot;, but a judge called him for his "uninhibited hatred."

Khan's previous posts on Twitter also called for & # 39; death to Shiites & # 39 ;.

Despite this, his mother has claimed that he is not a terrorist and that "he has not done anything wrong."

He added that it was "talk but never actions," and said his son's life had been ruined.

This is while locals in Sunderland, where Khan had executed an unlicensed license, said he should never be released from jail.