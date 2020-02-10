Everton Women will face Manchester United in its new Walton Hall Park stadium later this month | Soccer news

Casey Stoney & # 39; s United accompanies visitors to the new home of Everton Women & # 39; s on February 23





Everton Women will open its new stadium in Walton Hall Park later this month

Everton Women will play the first game in their new home at Walton Hall Park against Manchester United on February 23.

The club will restrict the capacity for that game to 1,500 spectators while continuing to work to increase space for future games.

Fans are informed that there will be no tickets available at the stadium on the day and must be purchased in advance of the club.

Walton Hall Park is a 10-minute walk from Goodison Park and currently houses Liverpool County FA.

Everton had been playing his women's games at The Pure Stadium, home of the Northport Southport National League.

They had hosted Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday, but that game, along with the remaining games in the Women's Super League, was suspended due to safety concerns around Storm Ciara.

The match against Casey Stoney's team will be their next home game when they face Tottenham at The Hive in Barnet on Wednesday before facing Bristol City in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Willie Kirk's Everton team currently ranks fifth in the table, winning six of its 12 games this season and only one point from United, which is fourth.