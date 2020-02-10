Ethnic violence opens a gap in Kazakhstan's tolerance narrative | Kazakhstan News

%MINIFYHTMLab42e8bc787b87c9218207868a727fa311% %MINIFYHTMLab42e8bc787b87c9218207868a727fa312%

An outbreak of violence in southern Kazakhstan that saw members of a local Muslim ethnic minority of Chinese origin are under attack has raised concerns and provoked calls for changes in a country tThe hat prides itself on tolerance.

At least 10 people died and dozens were injured after a fight between Dungans (also known as Hui) and the Kazakh police on Thursday, followed by an uproar the next day.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLab42e8bc787b87c9218207868a727fa313% %MINIFYHTMLab42e8bc787b87c9218207868a727fa314%

A group of men began burning buildings and cars on Friday in a group of five villages in the Zhambyl region, about 130 km (81 miles) west of the city of Almaty, after videos circulated on social networks that They allegedly showed the confrontation between Dungans and the local police. .

%MINIFYHTMLab42e8bc787b87c9218207868a727fa315% %MINIFYHTMLab42e8bc787b87c9218207868a727fa316%

Thousands of people, mostly Dungans, fled across the border to Kyrgyzstan after the climb.

Kanat Sultanaliev, executive director of the Tian Shan Policy Center of the American University of Central Asia, said: "The conflict arose from nothing."

"It was a usual bribery scene," he told Al Jazeera, citing local media reports citing witnesses. "A traffic police unit stopped a car with a pair of Dungans in it. They refused to pay, they ended up hitting the cops," he said. "Later, other Kazakh police officers (officers) went to the house where the Dungans involved in the initial struggle lived and the conflict intensified immediately."

A local resident shows his burned house after the conflict in Shor-Tube (Vladimir Voronin / AP)

Authorities confirmed that Thursday's initial fight involved a traffic incident, but they did not mention the police or a bribe complaint.

Sultanaliev said the riots have deeper roots.

"They live almost in isolation," he said of the Dungans, who has lived in what is now southern Kazakhstan and northern Kyrgyzstan since they fled the persecution in China in the 19th century.

"They live in their communities and those communities are in several villages composed only of Dungans in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. That is why there is a certain disintegration between them and the local population, the Kazakhs and the Kyrgyz," said Sultanaliev.

He said Dungans often become targets of discrimination, especially from police and border guards.

Predominantly ethnic people of the Hui community of Masanchi today after yesterday's violence. The Kyrgyz border service reported an increase in the flow of women and children from Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic. https://t.co/ceWJlUBH79 pic.twitter.com/B68wZrCcJ5 – Ryskeldi Satke (@RyskeldiSatke) February 8, 2020

"The Dungans have been thriving since the Soviet Union collapsed, as they quickly adapted to a free market economy. When they cross the border, for example, they are charged more than (other) local people," Sultanaliev said.

"That is why there was already tension between the Kazakhs and the Dungans and the same can be said about the relationship between the Kyrgyz and the Dungans," he said.

A view shows buildings in the village of Masanchi in the province of Zhambyl (Tengrinews / Shokan Alkhabayev via Reuters)

Kazakhs make up the majority (58.9 percent) of the population in Kazakhstan, where "more than 100 ethnic groups live in peace," according to the government.

On Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fired the governor, deputy governor and police chief of the southern province of Zhambyl after the escalation.

The new governor is a former deputy prime minister who has also been appointed head of a government commission that investigates violence.

Tokayev had previously blamed the "provocateurs,quot; of the escalation, saying that justice will be done to anyone who incites hatred among ethnic groups.

But Oyan, Qazaqstan (Kazakh for "Wake up, Kazakhstan,quot;), a civil rights organization founded in Almaty, denounced the government for the riots.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that the root cause of the deadly violence was "a failed state that is unable to manage, guarantee security and guarantee the rule of law effectively for all citizens, without exception, both Kazakhs like national minorities. "

Activists of the organization said that a small group of people usurped power in the oil-rich country, "leaving the vast majority of citizens in poverty, creating feelings of injustice, mutual distrust and insecurity of tomorrow."

They called for the reform of the police and local government, saying that corruption in these agencies "encourages illegal methods to resolve disputes and conflicts."

"Day by day, we are increasingly witnessing an increase in hostile language in society, dividing citizens into those who have the right to blood and those who need to be reminded of the once generous hospitality given to them. showed, "the statement said. said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fired the chief of police and the deputy governor of Zhambyl (Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP)

He also accused the authorities and political forces associated with the government of directly or indirectly encouraging intolerance to "different political views and lifestyles."

"Impunity, incitement and cowardice in these matters are destroying the state," said Oyan, Qazaqstan.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Helene Thibault, an assistant professor of political science at Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan, said the authorities "were not extremely concerned,quot; about the conflict.

She He said it was unlikely that the government would take a position on ethnic intolerance, "because this contradicts its narrative."

"Kazakhstan is proud to be multinational and have a lot of tolerance towards its own minorities," he said. "The authorities do not comment, publicize or use ethnic issues for political purposes a lot because this contradicts their narrative."

Local residents are inside their burned house after the conflict in Shor-Tube (Vladimir Voronin / AP)

Thibault said the country has seen a series of violent attacks against people of Chinese origin in recent years, but mainly involving migrant workers and entrepreneurs.

"This (the attack on the local Chinese minority) is even more worrying, especially since it resulted in deaths," he said, claiming that the government did not appear to have an action plan on how to address these problems.

"They usually express their regret but do not plan ahead to avoid such confrontations," he said.

Sultanaliev also argued that the situation was unlikely to change soon.

"The region as a whole has a very difficult ethnic landscape with dozens of possible inter-ethnic conflicts between minorities or between minorities and the central population of our countries. The authorities tend to avoid speaking openly about ethnic tensions."

Follow Tamila Varshalomidze from Al Jazeera on Twitter @ tamila87v