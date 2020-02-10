Erica Mena fans are grateful that she is not focused exclusively on her Snapback

Erica Mena recently gave birth to her and Safaree's girl and made fans happy. They were waiting for this moment for a long time, and they were more than excited when it finally happened.

Now, Erica told her fans that she is not at all worried about her snapback, and that all she cares about is being healthy for her baby. Look at his message:

‘@Fashionnova #FashionNovaPartner ✨I am not worried about a,quot; Snap Back "at all. Eat clean and drink plenty of water for your breast milk "S-O for all moms who breastfeed in the United States," Erica wrote in her post.

Someone said: "Yes, madam. Ur the best to share what it takes to look good and feel good throughout this trip."

A follower said: Gracias Thank you for not focusing solely on your "recoil,quot;! The world means to us "moms every day!" And another commenter posted this: "I have 7 months postpartum. Thank you for encouraging moms to take care of themselves and not encouraging snapback."

One commentator wrote: & # 39; Shoot, it was a miracle for me to take a shower, put on clothes and eat a little with my babies & # 39 ;, and someone else told Erica: & # 39; Breastfeeding will make you come back to the Normality in a short time. & # 39;

Another sponsor said: Sí Yes! Breast milk is the best way to go! I have breastfed all my children and I am currently doing the travel process with my little friend, "and someone else posted this:" Beautiful, I love you so much Erica and congratulations on your beautiful bundle of joy. "

A fan wrote: ‘@iamerica_mena You are BEAUTIFUL, my companion Sister Scorpio. Take your time and may God bless your new incorporation into your family … "

In other news, Safaree was really proud during the last few days announcing the fact that he and Erica Mena have a song together, which is their first rap feature.

Fans were very excited, but after watching the clip, many of them were disappointed.



