Enrique Iglesias welcomes his third son with Anna Kournikova

WENN / Johnny Louis

Julio Iglesias Jr., the brother of the successful & # 39; Hero & # 39 ;, releases the news when asked to comment on the former tennis player's pregnancy during an interview with a Chilean radio station.

anna Kournikova Y Enrique Iglesias They have welcomed their third child, according to the singer's brother.

Julio Iglesias Jr. He let the news pass during an interview with the Chilean radio station ADN, when asked to comment on the rumors that the former tennis player is pregnant.

"I already became an uncle," he said.

The interviewer asked if the baby was already born, which caused Julio to say "Yes."

But he refused to offer more details and didn't even confirm the sex of the newborn, and added: "It's a secret … My brother now has three children. He is very happy."

Enrique and Anna, who are also parents of two-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas, did not even confirm the pregnancy, but the recent holiday photographs obtained by the Spanish Hola! The magazine suggested that the 38-year-old man waited again.