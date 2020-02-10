Eminem Under Fire for homophobic insults in the wake of Elton John Reunion at the Oscars 2020

Instagram

Shortly after the success creator & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; offered a surprise performance at the Academy Awards, the hashtags & # 39; # EminemIsCANCELLED & # 39; and & # 39; # EminemIsOverParty & # 39; They start appearing on Twitter.

Eminem He has been criticized by social media fans for his repeated use of homophobic insults in his music, after meeting with his "uncle" Elton John at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9.

The rapper obtained the title of Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself", the main song of his semi-autobiographical film "8 miles", in 2003. However, the ceremony was skipped that year and took the stage on Sunday to offer a surprise performance, which became the most popular moment in the social networks of the awards ceremony.

The performance also allowed Eminem to catch up with his friend Elton John, who won the award this year for "(I'm going to) Love Me Again" by "Rocketman".

"I could see my uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congratulations on your victory too, sir!" Eminem subtitled the image.

However, social media fans rushed to say friendship, with a question: "I wonder how Elton John feels about Eminem still using homophobic insults in his music."

"Do you remember when Eminem acted with Elton John to prove that he was not homophobic? Because that was something that really happened," said another, referring to his interpretation of the iconic success of rapper Stan at the Grammy Awards in 2001, while a third published , "Thinking about the moment I was telling 2 (people) that Eminem was wrong to use the word f and that he is homophobic and they said & # 39; he can't be homophobic, otherwise he wouldn't be friends with Elton John & # 39 ; "

And even actor Billy Eichner He intervened in the controversy and added: "Well, you can still sing the word & # 39; f ** got & # 39; a million times and continue acting at the Oscars which is about & # 39; diversity & # 39 ;. Mmkay. ".

Shortly after the presentation, the hashtags "#EminemIsCANCELLED" and "#EminemIsOverParty" began appearing on Twitter, in response to their controversial lyrics.

The star, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was recently criticized for his new song "Unaccommodating," from his album "Music to Be Murdered By," which includes "disgusting" references about the bombing of 2017 in Ariana GrandeIt is the concert of Manchester Arena.