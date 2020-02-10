Eminem surprises the Oscar audience with the performance of ‘Lose Yourself’ Almost two decades after winning the best original song

Eminem surprised the crowd at this year's Oscars when he took the stage for a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song. Be lost. The rapper won the award for best original song in 2003, but did not attend the ceremony.

Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a segment that featured some of the winners of the most iconic original song of the past, and the montage ended with a scene from Eminem's semi-autobiographical film. 8 miles. Then, the camera went to the Oscar stage, where Eminem appeared on an ascending platform in front of an orchestra.

Eminem stopped by the #Oscars to perform & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; and the crowd almost lost it 😂 pic.twitter.com/NaKxpeJG2o – NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 10, 2020

The crowd was visibly amazed when they saw the 47-year-old man on stage. Billie Eilish, who was only one year old when Eminem won the Oscar for Be lost – He seemed to be confused by the performance, while Martin Scorsese looked like he was taking a nap. But, many celebrities in the crowd took the opportunity to rock the song while synchronizing each word.

The Oscar tradition dictates that the five nominees for the Best Original Song be performed live each year, usually by the original artist. But, in 2003, Eminem skipped the Oscars because he didn't think he would win and "it wasn't his kind of concert." When Barbra Streisand announced Eminem as the winner, his co-writer Luis Resto accepted the award.

At that time, the Detroit Free Press He reported that the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, stayed home to watch cartoons with his daughter Hailie.

Look, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for inviting me @The academy. Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo – Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

After his performance, Eminem went to Instagram to explain the surprise. He published a clip of Resto accepting the Oscar in 2003 without him, and wrote in the title: "Look, if you had another chance, another opportunity … Thank you for inviting me to @theacademy." I'm sorry, it took me 18 years to get here. ”

The performance was definitely one of the most talked about moments of the night, and Oscar co-producer Lynette Howell Taylor says they approached Eminem because they wanted to do the "impact,quot; program, including the impact of music.

Taylor said they have been "holding on,quot; to this special presentation for a while, and it was nice that they could surprise people because that doesn't happen much these days. Eminem's performance of Be lost It ended with a big ovation from the crowd.



