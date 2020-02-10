Eminem reveals how he kept his acting at the Oscars 2020 a total secret

If you scratched your head why EminemHe performed "Lose Yourself,quot; at the Oscars 2020, you're not alone.
Thousands of people, included Idina MenzelY Billie eilishI had the exact same question, the curtains opened and revealed the rapper and the band on stage at the Dolby Theater. On the one hand, he was not included in the list of artists provided by the Academy, and two, he was not even nominated in the show that night.
But, some people quickly joined two and two and realized that he had been invited again as he never played when he won the Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself,quot; in 2002. "Look, if you had another chance, another chance. .. Thanks for inviting me
@The academy. I'm sorry, it took me 18 years to get here " tweeted.
With that response, fans marveled at how the Academy and Eminem managed to keep their performance secret and why.
In fact, it was relatively easy to keep it a secret, since no one expected the star to act in the first place. Nonetheless, Mathers, who spoke with VarietyThey said they still took additional measures to ensure everyone was surprised when they saw him on stage. "We flew (to Los Angeles) last week, so we probably have four or five rehearsals just to make sure everything is fine," the artist shared. "Most of the rehearsals were off-site, not at (the Dolby Theater), just trying to keep it a secret."
As to why they wanted this to be so secret, the 47-year-old explained that it was suggested by his publicist or someone from the Academy, so he agreed because he thought it was a "slightly dumb,quot; idea.
Judging by the shocked faces and thousands of tweets, the team achieved what they hoped to achieve and more. In addition, the rapper said he was very happy to attend the show, as it meant he received a hug from Salma Hayak.
His interview also gave him the opportunity to clarify any rumor about his absence since 2002, where he would have presented an Oscar for Barbara Streisand. He revealed that he didn't do it because they wanted to censor the song, as some have speculated, he said it was more because he didn't think he would win and he had already performed the song at the Grammys that year. . Then he stayed home with his daughter Hailie Jade and I went to bed without bothering to see the ceremony.
"At that time, I never thought I had the chance to win, and we had acted,quot; Lost "in the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea,quot; And also, in At that time, the youngest didn't feel that a program like that understood me, "he reasoned. This surprised even more when he found out on the phone that his song was the first hip-hop song to win the Best Original Song at the Oscars.
In the 24 hours after the presentation, Eminem's music has returned to the charts and has increased interest in 8 miles, which leads some to wonder if they are ready to act again. In response, he said: "If the correct script appears and is something that fits my schedule, I could immerse myself in it."
