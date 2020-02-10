Emiliano Sala: the House of Lords discusses charter flights & # 39; grays & # 39; after the death of the former soccer player | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbb0c61fb51ae76ad410ecb7cf5d9611011% %MINIFYHTMLbb0c61fb51ae76ad410ecb7cf5d9611012%





Emiliano Sala, after becoming Cardiff's record signing, died last year when the plane he was traveling in fell down the English Channel.

A repression in Westminster was urged on the so-called "gray,quot; charter flights after the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala.

The use of unlicensed air taxis, including celebrities to travel incognito, was a growing problem in the aviation industry, according to the House of Lords.

The Government has said it shares these concerns and is currently conducting a security review, which will analyze what additional measures can be taken to combat illegal airmail.

The Argentine footballer Sala, 28, was the only passenger aboard the single-engine aircraft Piper Malibu when he launched the English Channel in January 2019.

An interim report published by the Air Accident Investigation Division (AAIB) shortly after the accident stated that 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson was not licensed to conduct commercial flights.

When raising the issue in Parliament, the liberal Democratic couple Lord Goddard of Stockport asked that lessons be learned from the tragedy.

He said: "What is the government doing to take strong measures against gray charter flights, which is a growing problem in the airline industry?"

"Gray charter flights are unlicensed air taxis and are being used by footballers, celebrities, people to avoid the system and get from A to B with some degree of privacy.

"It's a problem because they don't have a license and they're not regulated and we really need to take drastic measures."

He added: "If a lesson comes from this unfortunate tragedy, we must be increasingly strict about how people travel on these planes without a license."

In response to the Government, the transport minister, Baroness Vere de Norbiton, said: "We share your concerns about the gray letters.

"It is illegal to operate a commercial flight without an operating license and an air operation certificate, which is supervised by the Civil Aviation Authority.

"The Department of Transportation as a result of these concerns has begun an independent review of general aviation safety.

"One of the aspects of the job … as part of that review is to look at the illegal letters and consider what else we can take to prevent them."

Sala signed with Cardiff of the French club Nantes for £ 15 million last year on January 18.

Mr. Ibbotson took him from Cardiff to Nantes the next day. The return flight, which crashed on the Canal, was on January 21.

Sala's body was recovered but Mr. Ibbotson has not yet been found.

This was also raised by Lord Goddard, who questioned the impossibility of recovering Mr. Ibbotson's remains.

Lady Vere said: "In this case, once a body was found, the AAIB prioritized its recovery. Only later was it identified as that of Emiliano Sala.

"The Government accepts that no evidence of David Ibbotson's body was found and, therefore, could not be recovered."

The plane remains underwater off the coast of Guernsey after an attempt to recover it was hindered by bad weather.

Sala's relatives and the pilot have asked for the remains to be rescued to help find out what happened.

An AAIB spokesman said earlier that he had chosen not to repeat an attempt at recovery due to the high costs involved, the information already collected and the risk that the remains "will not yield definitive evidence."

On the recent first anniversary of the accident, the AAIB announced that it intends to publish a final report by the end of March.

Meanwhile, Cardiff continues to be caught in a legal dispute with Nantes over the payment of the soccer player's transfer fee.

Two people were jailed in September last year for illegally accessing images of mortuary security cameras from Sala's body.

The director of the CCTV company, Sherry Bray, 49, and her employee Christopher Ashford, 62, saw images of the post-mortem exam and took screenshots of the images.