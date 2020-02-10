Elizabeth Banks wore her 2004 Oscar dress at the Vanity Fair party

When you have it, flaunt it … And then, why not brag again?

%MINIFYHTMLba8d98a6721e68434bfac0aedae9839013% %MINIFYHTMLba8d98a6721e68434bfac0aedae9839014%

Actress and director Elizabeth Banks it's about performing on a red carpet with style, and although many actors and actresses would never dare to be seen twice, Banks is showing that some looks are even better the second time. the Charlie's Angels The actress went to Instagram to show her daring dress she wore during the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which she also wore more than 15 years ago.

%MINIFYHTMLba8d98a6721e68434bfac0aedae9839015% %MINIFYHTMLba8d98a6721e68434bfac0aedae9839016%

"It's beautiful and it looks good … so why not use it again?" The actress began her post on Instagram. "Proud to wear my dress @badgleymischka that I first used at the @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, reimagined with @wendiandnicole, to create global awareness about the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumption in relation to climate change , production and consumption, ocean pollution, work and women. "