Elizabeth Banks wore her 2004 Oscar dress at the Vanity Fair party

When you have it, flaunt it … And then, why not brag again?
Actress and director Elizabeth Banks it's about performing on a red carpet with style, and although many actors and actresses would never dare to be seen twice, Banks is showing that some looks are even better the second time. the Charlie's Angels The actress went to Instagram to show her daring dress she wore during the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which she also wore more than 15 years ago.
"It's beautiful and it looks good … so why not use it again?" The actress began her post on Instagram. "Proud to wear my dress @badgleymischka that I first used at the @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, reimagined with @wendiandnicole, to create global awareness about the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumption in relation to climate change , production and consumption, ocean pollution, work and women. "
He also joked that he combined the dress with a "side of Jeff Goldblum"who was hilariously surprised by eating his dazzling gaze from the side of the red carpet. Banks published tons of content of his night all night long, and even made fun of this appearance for fans before arriving at the party scene.
"Wait until I tell you the story of this dress. Thank you for making me feel so lovely going to @vanityfair to see the @theacademy #oscars 2020," he wrote next to a close photo of his beautiful makeup and jewelry.
The actress also shared some funny and intimate stories she took from inside the place in her Instagram stories. Including a hilarious image of the drinks menu with a circle around a warning at the bottom that said: "Drink responsibly." The banks put a question mark next to the suggestion.
Looks like he definitely had a night to remember!
