Ed Woodward says Manchester United believes this summer is important in reconstruction | Soccer news

Ed Woodward assumed as executive vice president of Manchester United in 2012

Ed Woodward has said in a forum of Manchester United fans that they see this summer as an "important opportunity,quot; in rebuilding the club, but he has acknowledged that "they are not yet where we want to be,quot; in the fight for titles.

The board of directors and the executive vice president of United, Woodward, have received criticism from supporters with the side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently eighth in the Premier League after fighting inconsistencies throughout the campaign.

However, the Old Trafford team obtained the signature of Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon after a prolonged showdown in January before adding Odion Ighalo late on the day of the deadline.

Manchester United presents new signing Bruno Fernandes

The meeting, which was held on January 31 on the Day of the Deadline, heard that "extensive work,quot; has been carried out in the club's recruitment process, as well as a "considerable investment,quot; in exploration, data and analysis. and assured fans that a clear philosophy was in place regarding movements in the transfer market.

"The signing of Bruno Fernandes this week and the return of key players from an injury will be a boost for Ole and the team as we move through the second half of the season," Woodward said in comments read at the meeting. "We continue to compete in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for the Champions League qualification, so there is still a lot to play."

"However, as a club and board, we recognize that we are not yet where we want to be. It is an overwhelming priority for everyone in the club to take us back to the regular challenges for the Premier League and Champions League titles. Although Progress can Not always being fluent, everyone in the club is focused and committed to playing their part to help achieve those goals.

"Significant work has already been done, and investments have been made, to strengthen the academy and we are satisfied with the progress that is being made behind the scenes to ensure we have the right players, the right infrastructure and the right culture to sustain Long time in the long term.

"Similarly, there has been extensive work in our recruitment process, with considerable investment in exploration, data and analysis. The recruitment department is working on a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff. Our The focus is to bring a combination of experience and the best young players with the potential to develop further, merging the graduates of our academy with high quality acquisitions.

"Our recruitment process focuses on the analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the next summer transfer window. As part of the reconstruction, we consider next summer to be an important opportunity."

Manchester United has fought consistently this season

Woodward, whose comments also highlighted the commitment with fan groups on the possibility of a safe trial, insisted that Fernandes was a summer goal for United and noted the possible outlay of £ 68 million as evidence of a continuous investment in the team .

"We had always considered that, since January is not an optimal time in terms of player availability, we would only buy in January if the players we had already signed up for the summer were available and we were pleased that this strategy was developed with the signing of Bruno Fernandes this week, "Woodward said.

"Bruno Fernandes and the players we brought last summer are evidence that our process is correct. There has been no shortage of investment in players in recent years, with more than £ 200 million spent since Ole became a manager; our objective is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in the quality of recruitment.

Ed Woodward says that Manchester United sees this summer as an important opportunity in rebuilding the club

"Off the field, it is important to keep in mind that the commercial elements of the club are aimed at ensuring that we have a self-sustaining model that supports investment in the game side."

"Meanwhile, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the fan experience, from investing £ 11 million to transform facilities for disabled fans in Old Trafford, improvements in security, commitment to fan groups around the atmosphere of the stadium or a possible test of railway seats, until the ongoing reviews of food and beverage supplies for game day. "