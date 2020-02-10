Dwayne's daughter & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson, Simone Johnson, signs with WWE

It seems that Johnson's name will remain alive in the world of struggle, as the next generation has officially signed with WWE.

On Monday, it was announced that Simone Johnson, Dwayne's daughter "The rockJohnson has officially signed with WWE. According to ESPNWhen the 18-year-old makes her WWE ring debut, she will be the "first fourth-generation star in the history of the promotion."

In addition to Simone's father being one of WWE's biggest stars, his late grandfather Rocky Johnson was known as an African-American wrestling pioneer, and his great grandfather was the "Big Boss,quot; Peter Maivia.

Simone turned to social networks to announce the news and said: "For the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said,quot; this will be my life someday, "this is for you. I am humble, grateful and ready to work. Let's do it. . "

Paul "Triple H,quot; Levesque, who is a WWE executive, said in a statement: "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible momentum have earned him a coveted punctual training with elite athletes from around the world at WWE Performance Center Simone now not only has the opportunity to cultivate and show his passion for WWE at the Performance Center, but will continue the tradition of his incredible family lineage while creating his own impact as the first superstar of the fourth generation of WWE " .

In 2018, Dwayne Johnson talked about his daughter's love for the fight while appearing on Good Morning America. At that moment, he shared: "I said," Honey, whatever your passion, I support it, "and the fight was good for me. I started my career at Madison Square Garden, so go ahead. She's going to be a champion." .

