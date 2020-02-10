Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, is training to become a WWE superstar

Jason Koerner / Getty Images
As one of the actor's eldest children, it seems appropriate that she be the first to pursue a career in the world of wrestling and that is exactly what the 18-year-old is doing. In a press release, it was revealed that Simone has already started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where fighters like John Cena, the Bella twins and more mastered their skills. "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible momentum have earned her a coveted punctual training with elite athletes from around the world at WWE Performance Center," said Paul "Triple H,quot; Levesque, executive vice president of talent, live events and creativity. "Now Simone not only has the opportunity to cultivate and show her passion for WWE at the Performance Center, but she will continue the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as the first superstar of the fourth generation of WWE."
On Instagram, Simone shared the news by sharing a photo of herself on the WWE Performance Center team. She captioned it: "For the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said & # 39; this will be my life someday & # 39 ;, this is for you. I'm humiliated, grateful and ready to work. Let's do this."
Simone will be the fourth person in the Johnson family to enter the world of wrestling. Both his father and his late grandfather Rocky johnson They are very respected figures in WWE. "It means the world to me," Johnson said of the opportunity. "Knowing that my family has such a personal connection to the fight is really special for me and I am grateful to have the opportunity, not only to fight, but to continue with that legacy."
Moments after the announcement, his mother, Dany GarciaHe took social media to share the news with his family and friends. García shared: "It has been the blessing of my life to see you grow @simoneGJohnson and while the family's legacy can be your platform, your future will be exclusively yours to win. Congratulations my love for living your dream and welcome to @WWENXT @wwe !! "
"Beautiful," commented The Rock in Dany's post.
Simone's announcement comes shortly after the death of his grandfather Rocky. He died on January 19 at the age of 75. As The Rock said in his tribute to his father, he was a "ring legend,quot; who was a "hero,quot; to many people.
