Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, is training to become a WWE superstar

Dwayne johnsonthe daughter of Simone johnson, follow in his footsteps.

As one of the actor's eldest children, it seems appropriate that she be the first to pursue a career in the world of wrestling and that is exactly what the 18-year-old is doing. In a press release, it was revealed that Simone has already started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where fighters like John Cena, the Bella twins and more mastered their skills. "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible momentum have earned her a coveted punctual training with elite athletes from around the world at WWE Performance Center," said Paul "Triple H,quot; Levesque, executive vice president of talent, live events and creativity. "Now Simone not only has the opportunity to cultivate and show her passion for WWE at the Performance Center, but she will continue the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as the first superstar of the fourth generation of WWE."

On Instagram, Simone shared the news by sharing a photo of herself on the WWE Performance Center team. She captioned it: "For the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said & # 39; this will be my life someday & # 39 ;, this is for you. I'm humiliated, grateful and ready to work. Let's do this."