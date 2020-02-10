Driver fired in northeastern Minnesota in "seemingly random incident,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A driver in northeastern Minnesota says another driver shot them while driving on Townline Road in rural Makinenon on Monday. The driver was not injured in the incident.

Sheriff's agents were able to locate a suspect and arrest the 25-year-old man.

%MINIFYHTML3a8f400e48c3308f5e258c65923871ec13% %MINIFYHTML3a8f400e48c3308f5e258c65923871ec14%

According to a statement, investigators do not believe the two drivers knew each other. At this time, police suspect it was an act of random violence.

%MINIFYHTML3a8f400e48c3308f5e258c65923871ec15% %MINIFYHTML3a8f400e48c3308f5e258c65923871ec16%

The suspect is arrested for attempted murder.

There is no additional information available at this moment.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.