Dog the Bounty Hunter rumored GF Moon Angell moves out after the daughters' violent reaction

Moon, who was Beth Chapman's assistant for a long time, moved to Duane's house in Denver, Colorado, after his wife's death to help him overcome Beth's death, which caused criticism of his daughters.

Dog the bounty hunter a.k.a. Duane Chapman and Moon Angell no longer live together, more than a month after his decision to share the same house caused a violent reaction from his family. Luna, who was it? Beth chapmanThe long-time assistant moved from Duane's home in Denver, Colorado, according to TMZ.

The sources tell the site that Duane and Moon understood that living with him was only temporary. After having a deep conversation earlier this week, Duane allegedly told Moon that he was ready to move on and thanked him for everything he had done for him since the death of his wife Beth.

Moon moved to Duane's house to help him overcome Beth's death and manage the house. She admitted in "The Dr. Oz Show" that she replaced Beth's clothes with her own things when she moved in, a painful but necessary transition for Duane to face.

Now Duane is supposedly filling the empty closet space with his own things. Sources say he feels better and is focused and excited about the future, hoping to one day return to television. However, it is said that he and Moon are still on good terms, and that she will stay in Colorado in case Duane needs her support again.

Duane's daughters Lyssa Chapman Y Cecily Chapman He previously criticized Moon for moving to Duane's house and replacing Beth's belongings with his stuff, weeks after Beth died of cancer. When addressing the accusation, Moon explained in Dr. Oz's program: "When I entered the house, [Duane] walked through the closet and screamed. He entered and smelled Beth. He entered there, sat there and cried. And cried and cry. He asked me, "Do you think you could take Beth's things out of the closet?" It wasn't a negative thing. I just couldn't do it anymore. "

Duane continued to share how he helped him during the grieving process: "Once [Moon] did it, I felt relieved." He continued: "I passed and it was more empty, I thought, & # 39; oh, God & # 39;. I said: & # 39; Luna, put some of your stuff there & # 39 ;, and she said & # 39; no & # 39; I said: & # 39; Luna, that's an order & # 39 ;.

In the talk show, Duane surprised everyone when he suddenly proposed to Moon. "Moon Angell, will you marry me?" I ask her. Moon and Dr. Oz were surprised, but it was claimed that Duane was "too emotional and trapped at the time" when he released the proposal. The bounty hunter said "he was talking to God in the bathroom during a break, and God told him that he should propose marriage," but they never got engaged.