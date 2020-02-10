Doctor who warned about coronavirus dies | China

%MINIFYHTML1e024a08f4c8bed8944f0a44ffed8fa211% %MINIFYHTML1e024a08f4c8bed8944f0a44ffed8fa212%

The death of Li Wenliang caused a level of anger and collective pain, never seen before in Chinese social networks.

Hailed as a national hero, Dr. Li was arrested by Wuhan police for "spreading rumors,quot; about the coronavirus outbreak early last month.

The news of his death was published by his colleague on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, saying that Li had died after being sent to the intensive care unit.

Source: Al Jazeera