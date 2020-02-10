Do you deserve a nobility? Claims that could cost Karie Murphy the ermine, writes ANDREW PIERCE

Four men and two women, including Prince Charles's favorite cleric, will be sitting in court today in an anonymous office in the Whitehall building that houses the Treasury over the most controversial set of peer nominations for a generation.

Over the years, dozens of people have seen their dreams of being wrapped in ermine evaporate after the confidential deliberations of the powerful Appointments Committee of the House of Lords.

Since 2000, when the commission was established by the Blair government, no prime minister has opposed any of its recommendations on whether someone is fit to be a pair or not.

In addition to former President John Bercow, no one will wait for his verdict more than Karie Murphy. As one of Jeremy Corbyn's most trusted confidants, the fiery redhead became perhaps the most powerful woman in the Labor Party.

Jeremy Corbyn and Karie Murphy outside the headquarters of the Labor Party in Westminster, London, in 2017

However, despite helping to design the worst result of Labor since 1935 as chief of staff of Corbyn, Murphy has been rewarded by his boss with a nomination for a title of nobility. To say that his rise to the Upper House would be controversial is a colossal underestimation.

A few days after the news that Murphy, 56, would be on the list of dissolution honors to mark the end of the last parliament, an email was sent to the commission, composed of Lord (Richard) Chartres, the former Bishop of London and close friend of Prince Charles and five others, including a Labor relative, Liberal Democrat and Tory, as well as a Lord Lieutenant in Northern Ireland.

The message, from a former unidentified Labor Party member who worked with Murphy, was clear, concise and to the point.

& # 39; Karie Murphy & # 39 ;, said the author, is & # 39; completely incapable & # 39; to be a member of the House of Lords. The former Labor employee added that evidence of her "aggressive behavior,quot; could be provided, which should disqualify her from becoming a partner.

The appointments committee does not have the power to veto a nobility on its own, but sends a tip to the Prime Minister the day after examining whether the past conduct of the nominee would not reasonably be considered as an entry to the House of the Lords. bad reputation & # 39 ;.

The past conduct of Karie Murphy, who for three years was Corbyn's all-powerful chief of staff in the Commons, faces criticism on a second front.

A three-page letter, sent anonymously by more than 20 Labor employees, described a "divisive and toxic,quot; culture of "intimidation and intimidation,quot; by senior management at Corbyn's office. The letter was sent in December 2018 to Jennie Formby, general secretary of the Labor Party and a close ally of Corbyn, and signed & # 39; 20 + staff members of the Leader's office & # 39 ;.

A copy was passed to the Huffington Post website. And although it was never really called Murphy, several of those who supported it told the political website that it related specifically to it.

The controversy has been triggered by reports that the Labor leader is nominating his former chief of staff Karie Murphy for a title.

A spokesman for Murphy denied that she was aggressive or that she was a stalker. Noting that Murphy was part of a management team, he said that he was not identified by name or position in the letter and that there were six members of the senior management team, none of whom are mentioned in the anonymous letter, against whom the accusations can be directed .

Separately, a dozen former and current staff members, again speaking on condition of anonymity, spoke with the Huffington Post about their alleged experiences of intimidation at the hands of Murphy. Everyone insisted that they supported Corbyn's leadership and policies.

The litany of the accusations included: pushing a staff member by the neck and holding him against a wall; reducing the tears of a minor staff member at a Christmas party after a 15-minute rant of shouts and screams; curse and shout at personnel perceived to have made mistakes; revealing to staff that female colleagues had suffered miscarriages; Telling colleagues, inaccurately, that other staff had mental health problems or were drunk; and manage Corbyn's office through & # 39; a culture of fear & # 39 ;.

Murphy flatly denies all these accusations and has pointed out that in all his time working in Mr. Corbyn's office he was never presented with formal or informal complaints about his behavior.

But it's not just the complaints of intimidation, everything Murphy vehemently denies, that could sink his ambition to become a partner. The Jewish Labor Movement (JLM), which this year celebrates 100 years of membership in the Labor Party, has also complained about it.

Jeremy Corbyn, in the Commons last week, was forced to wait for his controversial decision to nominate John Bercow, Karie Murphy and Tom Watson for appearances

"Ms. Murphy's nomination is deeply inappropriate and must be rescinded immediately," he says. "Jeremy Corbyn is using his last weeks in office to reward failure."

The JLM criticizes Murphy for the fact that the party has not dealt with hundreds of accusations of anti-Semitism that are now the subject of an important investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). The only other political party that has been investigated by the EHRC is the British National Party of the extreme right.

When accusations of anti-Semitism were flooded, Murphy demanded that Corbyn's office supervise the most delicate complaints. This led to the accusation that his staff interfered with decisions about suspensions and expulsions of party members.

The JLM is not alone in its concerns on this issue. The anti-racist group Hope Not Hate has also requested that Murphy's nobility be suspended until the EHRC completes its investigation. The organization's executive director, Nick Lowles, wrote to the commission to point out his concerns.

& # 39; A presentation of the Jewish Labor Movement to the EHRC included allegations that the complaint processes lacked independence from the Leader's Office, that the Leader's Office staff denied that anti-Semitism was a problem and that people, including Karie Murphy, appointed staff members with a known history of anti-Semitism, "he wrote.

"An informed decision on Ms. Murphy's ennoblement is not possible until such time as the EHRC has fully considered all the accusations against her and has made a determination on her guilt regarding the issue of anti-Semitism within the Labor Party." . & # 39;

Once again, a Murphy spokesman said any statement that she had interfered with decisions about suspensions and expulsions of party members was false.

There is no doubt that Murphy has his supporters. In fact, there are some who would say that she is a model colleague. But what is undeniable is that she is a deeply divisive figure.

New evidence of the dysfunctional nature of the Leader's Office, where Karie Murphy was a key player, arrived in September last year, with the resignation of Andrew Fisher, Corbyn's influential head of politics.

Labor sources say Murphy's move out of Corbyn's office was a response to the dispute that broke out after Andrew Fisher announced that he was resigning, citing a & # 39; lack of professionalism, competence and human decency & # 39; in an explosive email that leaked to the press.

Jeremy Corbyn nominated John Bercow for a nobility title even though Boris Johnson rejected the controversial former president

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell was furious because Fisher, very respected, resigned. "Now he had ammunition to move against Murphy," the source said.

The following month, Murphy was abruptly transferred from Corbyn's office to the party headquarters by order of McDonnell. The switch was designed to ensure that Murphy remained out of danger, but failed when the General Elections were called only a few weeks later.

Murphy took control of the campaign, which was executed from Labor headquarters. Some parliamentarians who lost their seats blame her for refusing to pay attention to the clear indications that arise from the North and Midlands seats on Labor's disintegrating vote.

She is accused of pumping resources instead of seats that she thought the party would capture from conservatives. A Labor MP told me: & # 39; Karie was fighting again against the 2017 election campaign when Corbyn performed much better than expected. This time we won just one seat, Putney, and we lost 60. Everything depended on her. It was his strategy.

During the presentation of an internal report on the election to the National Executive Committee of the party last month, Murphy defended himself by producing a document stating that the role of community organizers was "directly attributable,quot; to winning Putney.

His behavior attracted the ridiculous opponents. "It is often said that history is written by the victors," said Wes Streeting, deputy of Ilford North and longtime critic of Corbyn. "But in this case, it is very clear that history has been rewritten by the losers, who are more interested in covering up the litany of the failure they have presided rather than providing the Labor Party with an open and honest version of what is It has gone wrong. & # 39;

So who is Karie Murphy? Born in Glasgow in 1964, she was a nurse for 25 years. Passionate defender of the NHS, in 2017 she revealed that she had once donated a kidney at the Guy's Hospital in London to help a desperately ill child she had never met. He made the decision after watching a "deeply moving,quot; television ad that attracted organ donors and required hospital treatment after contracting an infection from the procedure.

He married William Cullen in Cambuslang in 1991, but they separated about 20 years later. His two oldest children, Roisin and Ryan, live with their father. A diehard socialist, she became president of the Scottish Labor Party and drew national attention for all the wrong reasons in 2013 when she tried to secure the candidacy of the Labor Party in Falkirk.

The selection process reached the headlines when it was suspended from the party and informed the police by Labor officials about the accusations of trying to fix the selection together with Unite, the union.

Unite supported his candidacy, but withdrew from the process despite being authorized by an internal investigation.

Tom Watson, for whom Murphy was working at the time, resigned as general party election coordinator at the height of the dispute.

It was in 2016 when she was parachuted to Corbyn's office and began to constantly consolidate her control over the party machine.

When David Prescott, who worked at Corbyn's office, was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by a Labor deputy in 2017, Murphy intervened to block his suspension. Prescott, whose father John was deputy prime minister under Tony Blair, denied the accusations. No formal complaint was filed and he returned to his role at the party.

After Peter Willsman, a member of the National Labor Executive Committee and friend of Corbyn, was accused of harassing a young employee, leaked emails suggest Murphy blocked a formal investigation. In an internal email, she wrote: & # 39; I am happy to discuss this matter with him directly if appropriate. This is not an issue to be handled under the sexual harassment policy. I'm sure someone who talks to PW would easily correct it.

Initially, Murphy received credit for professionalizing Corbyn's chaotic political operation, but his combative approach was soon gaining more detractors than fans. She formed a powerful double act with Len McCluskey, the secretary general of Unite, one of the most vocal supporters of Corbyn's leadership.

They have been romantically linked and were photographed holding hands while celebrating the New Year in 2018 at the luxurious Loch Fyne Hotel in Scotland.

In June of last year they were seen at a five-star Villa Magna hotel in Madrid before the final of the Champions League between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

And Murphy has also been seen entering the block of flats where McCluskey lives near the London Bridge. Only last month, and despite the terrible outcome of the elections, Jennie Formby, an ally of Corbyn and general secretary of the Labor Party, gave him even more power.

Murphy assumed the role of executive director of government, membership and party services at a time when thousands of new people joined before the January 20 deadline to vote in the Labor leadership contest.

The Unite executive is backing Rebecca Long-Bailey, seen as Corbyn's continuity candidate. If Long-Bailey succeeds, Murphy is expected to keep his job. But if the favorite candidate, Sir Keir Starmer, is successful, it is believed that she will be out, so a new position in the House of Lords would be suitable for her.

First, it must overcome the objections raised in that letter to the Appointments Committee of the House of Lords.

Murphy's legal team has published statements of support from some of their colleagues to try to avoid allegations of intimidation.

Joe Bradley, who worked closely with her and is now director of operations for the Rebecca Long-Bailey leadership campaign, said: "These accusations are absolutely ridiculous.

& # 39; Karie was a great director from day one. He always made sure he had the support and guidance he needed, in some incredibly difficult circumstances & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Amy Jackson, former political secretary of Corbyn and a close colleague of Murphy, added: & # 39; I have worked with Karie for years. She has always supported me incredibly and has always offered me advice, guidance and help & # 39; & # 39 ;.

A spokesman for Murphy said: & # 39; These are vicious defamations falsely generated to feed a particular media outlet to personally harm the Labor Party and Mrs. Murphy.

& # 39; It is categorically false to say that the existing Labor staff made complaints about Ms. Murphy. It is categorically false to state that Mrs. Murphy is an abuser. In four years of working with the leader of the Opposition Office, our client has not been presented with any formal or informal complaint under two general secretaries of the Labor Party. & # 39; & # 39 ;.

If Murphy becomes a partner he is still open to doubt. The decision is in the hands of the little known commission of the House of Lords, chaired by fellow Northern Ireland Lord Bew. It will be up to him and his colleagues to decide if the complaints are credible and serious enough to cost Murphy the ermine he craves.