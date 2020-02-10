Deontay Wilder's weight could be crucial in the rematch with Tyson Fury, says Peter Fury | Boxing News





Deontay Wilder could be significantly lighter than Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury should receive "a great advantage,quot; if Deontay Wilder has a similar weight for this month's rematch in Las Vegas, says former coach Peter Fury.

The WBC American champion was three times lighter than Fury before fighting for a draw in December 2018 and the British heavyweight is expected to be significantly larger in the balance for his second fight on February 22.

Peter Fury separated from Tyson after planning the victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but he believes his nephew can produce another world title win, provided he uses his superior frame.

Wilder faces Fury again at the T-Mobile Arena

"If Wilder enters with the same weight he had in his last fight, I think it's a great advantage for Tyson," said Peter Fury Sky sports. "I think Wilder had little weight for that fight."

"If you could stay away from the problems ahead of time, come closer, crush it a little. Take it out of your way, instead of giving it the influence to put the power."

"Take it in a dog fight and use up your energy, especially in the second half of the fight."

"He must use his size, he must use his weight, especially if Wilder is about the same weight as him."

"You are seeing an advantage of two, two and a half stones there. He needs to use that and that is where he went wrong in his last fight for me. He was doing the same round after round, but after the sixth round he should have turned his advantages in that.

"Whether it's ugly or whatever, I think it should deplete Wilder's energy."

Neither Tyson Fury nor Wilder have suffered a loss in the professional ranks, but Peter insists that undefeated records are always at risk in the precarious heavyweight division.

Anthony Joshua avenged his first defeat in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, with promoter Eddie Hearn willing to organize a fight against the winner of Wilder-Fury.

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jr to recover his world titles

"I think everyone is beatable," said Peter Fury. "Tyson is beatable, everyone is beatable. Deontay Wilder, Joshua. Everyone is beatable. It's unpredictable, it's the heavyweight boxing game."

"I think this is a very good fight for him. If he can beat Wilder, then the sky is the limit. The next thing would be Joshua, I guess."