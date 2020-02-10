Deepika Padukone says Mahabharat is her most ambitious project

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most important names in the industry at the moment. The actor became a producer with his latest release, Chhapaak, and although the film could not have made much money at the box office, everyone applauded Deepika for both: his performance in the film and the fact that he went ahead with such a project ambitious. . Currently, Deepika Padukone is preparing for Mahabharat, her next project as a producer. The actress will co-produce the megaproject with Madhu Matena and will appear in the role of Draupadi.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, Deepika talked about the various complexities of executing a project at such a scale. She said: “Doing the Mahabharat is not like doing any other movie. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, its execution will take five times more. I can't turn it over in a short time. It is my most ambitious project. After much thinking. I was busy with Chhapaak promotions, so there was no time to sit down and discuss (this movie). We still have to determine the cast and crew. "

Deepika Padukone will be seen soon as Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in Kapil Dev's biopic titled & # 39; 83.