Deepika Padukone goes by bike to the bushes during the holidays with her husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently on vacation in an undisclosed location.

Deepika Padukone turned to social media to take a look at her vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple went to an undisclosed location a few days ago. While they didn't share any photos of themselves, Deepika has been sharing photos of the trip.

On Sunday, Deepika shared a boomerang video in her Instagram story and wrote: "Day 1, I went into the bushes … #JustSaying,quot;.

The video shows several coconut trees.

Following the images shared by the actress of Chhapaak, it seems that the couple has chosen a beach place for their vacations.

Previously, he shared a picture of two umbrellas and wrote: "Come sun or rain … # he and she #vacations (sic)".

Before that, Deepika had shared another image that features two pairs of sneakers in the sand. Along with the image, she wrote: "I will always rely on you to show me the way … # he and she # vacation (sic)".

It was Friday that Deepika turned to social networks to share a photo of two passports and wrote: "His & Hers … #vacation (sic)".

Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The wedding was held at Lake Como, Italy, and only the families and friends of the two actors attended. Later they organized three receptions for their friends in Bangalore and Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Deepika takes a look at beach vacations with Ranveer: she will always lean on you to show me the way

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone goes on vacation before Valentine's Day with her husband Ranveer Singh

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go on a New Year's holiday at the seaside