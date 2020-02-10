David Willey: the multi-faceted Yorkshire retains England's belief | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLdad9dd02962c98b773b0e7d89434635611% %MINIFYHTMLdad9dd02962c98b773b0e7d89434635612%

"There are consecutive world cups of the T20 and I hope to play in one, if not both," says Yorkshire.





David Willey maintains his ambitions in England after being appointed captain of the Yorkshire T20.

David Willey says he still believes he can force his way back to England's consideration before the T20 World Cup later this year.

The multi-faceted 29-year-old lost last year the winning team of the World Cup in England, which won 50, and has since been out of the tours to New Zealand and South Africa.

Willey, who has been named captain of the Yorkshire T20 before this year's Vitality Blast, hopes that good performances for his county can help him win an international retreat.

"I haven't closed the door at all," said Willey Sky sports news.

"There are consecutive World Cups of the T20 and I hope to play in one, if not both. But first of all I am here playing cricket for Yorkshire, enjoying my cricket and putting the performances day after day." "

David Willey missed the England World Cup winner team that won last year last year

Willey, who played 28 international T20 and 46 ODI games for his country, says national coach Ed Smith England told him he was watching other players before the New Zealand tour and has not received any more communication since then.

"They told me before New Zealand that they were trying some new types, so I guess that's the way things are right now," said Willey.

"But as I said, if I put some performances like Jofra (Archer), they couldn't leave it out. If I can do the same, there is no reason why I can't go back to the fold."

England will face South Africa on Wednesday, live in Sky sports, in the first of a series of three games before this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, which will take place from mid-October to mid-November, with India hosting the 2021 edition.

Willey was part of the team that lost to the West Indies in the final of the last T20 World Cup in 2016 and believes that England will have the challenge of lifting more silverware once again.

"They will be there or out there," he said.

"They are a phenomenal side one day, with many exciting players on the sidelines, so they will seek to go a long way in that competition. I hope to be part of that."

