David Willey has played in both IPL and Big Bash, as well as in a T20 World Cup

The versatile David Willey will be the Yorkshire captain in this year's Vitality Blast.

Willey, who made his debut with White Rose in May 2016 after moving from Northamptonshire, signed a new three-year contract last summer.

"It is a great honor," said the 29-year-old, who has played 28 international T20 and 46 ODI games for England to date, but was not part of the winning team of the World Cup in England.

"In the last four or five years I have been entering and leaving Yorkshire due to England's commitments, but having stayed out of the World Cup, my path for this summer has become very clear, which is really exciting."

"I really want to put my teeth back in the county cricket and in all formats. Part of that will be based on my experience in T20 cricket and wanting to lead the team as best I can."

David Willey joined Yorkshire from Northants in 2016

"The reason I came four or five years ago now was to try to improve that area in Yorkshire. We have a phenomenal record in red ball cricket, but for a club of this size, not having blank cutlery – cricket Ball is very disappointing.

"I've played T20 cricket around the world: a World Cup, IPL, Big Bash; I've been to Final Day four times, so I hope to take advantage of all that experience and bring it to the table."

Willey assumes the role of Tom Kohler-Cadmore, while Steven Paterson will remain the club captain with the responsibility of leading the team in the Championship and cricket for over 50 years.

He has captained Yorkshire in cricket T20 and Championship, leading the team five times in August 2018 after an injury to Patterson.

It is likely that Willey's first game in charge of the T20 team will be next month when Yorkshire heads to Mumbai on a fifteen-day pre-season tour.