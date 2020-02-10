David Prutton vs. Phil Thompson: Sky Bet EFL and Super 6 predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf7487be7d4e2aec19e184b0bde5cb44e11% %MINIFYHTMLf7487be7d4e2aec19e184b0bde5cb44e12%









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Championship this week? And who will take the lead in their Super 6 battle against Phil Thompson?

In addition to the usual Prutton predictions for the Championship games, he will also face Thommo to predict Super 6 games on Tuesday.

The pair faced each other on Saturday and, although neither managed to predict a correct score, they scored four points each after predicting four correct results. How will they do this time?

Swansea vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports main event

As soon as you think Swansea is starting to get somewhere, they seem to stumble and fall a little further from the containment of the promotion. It was unfortunate to lose to the strange goal in five against Derby, but with QPR looking to end a run of four consecutive losses, I have a feeling that this can end everything.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I feel that Swansea should have enough to overcome QPR and rekindle its fight for a place in the play-offs." 2-1

Swansea vs QPR Live

Barnsley vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Gerhard Struber did wonders when he first arrived at Barnsley and in December they seemed to be heading for safety after some really impressive performances, before the momentum was reduced in the last month. I was really impressed with the way Birmingham fought Bristol City on Friday and I think a victory for them in Oakwell could make Blues fans sleep a little easier.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It will be a tight and tense affair, but the shape of the visitors could prove crucial in the outcome of the game." 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Losing Bradley Dack to a long-term injury really seems to have jeopardized Rovers' playoff hunt recently. Rovers' star man has been out since before Christmas and has won only two of the eight games they have followed.

Hull's campaign seems to be going in the same direction after they lost not only Kamil Grosicki but also Jarrod Bowen on the day of the deadline. They secured their first point since the double game against Reading, but I don't think they have enough here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Blackburn is obviously losing Bradley Dack's goals, they missed Holtby against Fulham, but they didn't have much in the future, which is a concern." 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Leeds, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

For me, this is the most prominent accessory this week. Brentford showed his fighting spirit to beat Middlesbrough and close between the first two on Saturday, while Leeds was completely defeated in Nottingham Forest: how long will his fall last?

Marcelo Bielsa's men will have no happy memories of their last trip to Griffin Park, when a 2-0 loss in April almost ended their hopes of automatically moving up to the Premier League, and I think they can leave disappointed once again.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It's a massive game for both sides, but Brentford has enjoyed his last season at Griffin Park so far, and this will continue." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Charlton, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Forest certainly made himself heard on Saturday night, both on and off the field. The players were tireless and clinical, the fans loud and proud, so let's put them firmly in the automatic promotion chat. They have closed the gap in second place with a declarative victory against a stuttering Leeds and I expect the same thing again on Tuesday night.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Charlton was defeated by Stoke and is hanging dangerously above the relegation zone. This will be a comfortable home victory for Forest." 3-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Middlesbrough, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Wigan's narrow defeat to Preston over the weekend brought hope of a third consecutive victory to an end, but if they win a couple of games in the coming weeks, Paul Cook will surely imagine his team's chances of maintaining their status as Championship.

Boro may not be collecting the points that his exhibits deserve at this time and I feel that Jonathan Woodgate's men could be defeated here. They are still unsure despite their recent rebirth, so defeat will not be welcome at Teesside.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "When the biggest clubs in the EFL Championship face Wigan, they seem to take a step forward, as they did against Leeds a couple of weeks ago on Elland Road." 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Action

As has been the case for much of the past few years, Bristol City has been much better away from home, but they will be eager to fix things at Ashton Gate after falling in the top six after that disappointing defeat against Birmingham.

Derby has been quite unpredictable for most of the season, but since Wayne Rooney's debut they have won seven of the last nine in all competitions and will undoubtedly have their sights set on a late path for the play-offs.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol C vs Derby Live

Millwall vs Fulham, Wednesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Did you see those conditions in The Den on Sunday? Storm Ciara certainly took center stage in the defeat of the Lions against West Brom. It has been a few difficult weeks for Gary Rowett's men, but they are still a short distance away from the first six, largely thanks to their home form.

Fulham will be a tough opponent, that's for sure. Their defensive record speaks for itself, but although they seem to be doing enough to keep up at the top of the table, they haven't won more than one goal margin since November and I feel they could fall here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Fulham Live

Other Prutton Predictions

Huddersfield vs Cardiff (Wednesday, 7.45pm): 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Sheffield Wednesday (Wednesday, 7.45pm): 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs West Brom (Wednesday, 8pm): 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Preston (Wednesday, 8pm): 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)