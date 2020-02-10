Data from 6.5 million Israeli voters leaked

The Israel Privacy Protection Authority said it was investigating what it called a "serious,quot; security period by the creator of an application promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party that led to the exposure of personal data of 6.5 million eligible voters in Israel, including full names and identity card numbers.

The defective website for the application, called Elector, could not secure personal data in the voter registry, which also included the address and gender of each voter, even those who did not use it, and in some cases also the numbers of phone, the Haaretz The newspaper reported for the first time on Sunday, expressing concern about identity theft and foreign interference.

The creator of Elector did not immediately respond to a request for comments by email, but in a statement issued to the Israeli media, he sought to minimize the possible consequences, describing the leak as a "single incident that was treated immediately,quot; AND saying that since then it had reinforced the security of the site.

The data did not essentially require hacking skills to access, and it was unknown how many people had downloaded the registry.