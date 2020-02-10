Dar Al-Farooq Mosque implements the fire suppression safety system after the bombing of 2017 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8f62f6461a862b7a98e2eea1c4e127a011% %MINIFYHTML8f62f6461a862b7a98e2eea1c4e127a012%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Bloomington mosque has been on high alert since someone threw an incendiary bomb through the window of his office. The attack more than two years ago sent the Dar Al-Farooq Center to seek better security.

Up News Info saw for the first time a system that more worship centers are now watching closely.

Surprisingly, no one was injured when a bomb was thrown into the Imam's office at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. Since then, its Executive Director, Mohamed Omar, has focused on finding a long-term security solution.

"It changed our lives, changed the way we thought about security," said CEO Mohamed Omar. "We had to get at least some protection to say our mosque is safe."

From the police officers at the entrances to the expensive surveillance cameras, it was not until the Crotega shooting suppression system that Omar felt confident.

"This was the answer," said Omar.

By the sound of gunfire or the touch of a button, a chemical irritant will disperse from the ceiling to stop a threat. Similar to how fire sprinklers work with smoke or flame.

The building is now equipped with 11 panic buttons that protect 140 feet of corridor and all monitored at the front desk in front of the camera.

A former school administrator, Jody Allen Crowe developed the system after so many school shootings. But, when 50 people died in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Crowe wanted to offer the same protection to places of worship.

"For us it is very important for us to have this and support Mohamed and the mosque here," Crowe said.

Since the bombing, the mosque's office has been rebuilt. Omar expects the same to be said about any lasting anxiety.

"We can return the sense of security to our community," said Omar.

The Islamic Center paid about $ 100,000 for the Crotega suppression system. In addition, they will pay a monthly monitoring fee.

Three men from Illinois are charged in the attack. The alleged militia leader of the attack will go to trial in April.