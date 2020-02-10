Daniel James excited about the possible link with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United | Soccer news

James: "It was great, with the balls he played behind and, for me, if we can get that link, (…) I think it will be great,quot;





Daniel James has been impressed by Bruno Fernandes despite only training with him twice

Manchester United midfielder Daniel James says he is excited by the effect that the new signing Bruno Fernandes can have on him and the team in general.

Currently, on his winter break at a training camp in southern Spain, James said how impressed he was with how quickly Fernandes had adapted since moving to the Sporting Lisbon deadline for an initial fee of £ 46.6 millions.

The 22-year-old feels that Fernandes' passing ability can help the United midfield and strikers after Portugal's international had an instant impact on his debut against the Wolves.

"He is adapting very well. I know that some of the boys speak his language and he also speaks excellent English," he told the Manchester United website.

"So, I think that as soon as he entered he put his stamp on the game and showed what it was about in the last game, on his debut."

"It was great, with the balls he played behind and, for me, if we can get that link, especially playing behind, I think it will be great."

His first warm weather session was the second time James trained alongside the Portugal international since his first training was completed on January 31, before Fernandes' debut at the club the next day.

United is eighth in the Premier League table, and still in the FA Cup and the Europa League, which gives James motivation.

He continued: "That's why I'm in this club, to win trophies. We have a great opportunity in both. Obviously we have the Premier League match on Monday (against Chelsea) and then we have that Europa League,quot; (against Club Brugge) on Thursday, so we'll face both of us with our heads up. "

