Da Brat is committed to a rich Instagram star!

Rapper Da Brat from the 1990s got a girlfriend, who is rich and famous. MTO News learned that the Atlanta rapper is now dating Jesseca Dupart, better known as Judy. Judy and Da Brat were seen together at the Krewe of Neterfititi Family Day parade in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

In some photos circulating online, Da Brat was sitting in a float while Judy was busy participating in the parade. And Judy was wearing a very revealing outfit, which Da Brat seemed to like.

