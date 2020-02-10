Da Brat is committed to a rich Instagram star!

Rapper Da Brat from the 1990s got a girlfriend, who is rich and famous. MTO News learned that the Atlanta rapper is now dating Jesseca Dupart, better known as Judy. Judy and Da Brat were seen together at the Krewe of Neterfititi Family Day parade in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

In some photos circulating online, Da Brat was sitting in a float while Judy was busy participating in the parade. And Judy was wearing a very revealing outfit, which Da Brat seemed to like.

But there is even more news. The two women are not only dating, they are engaged.

Judy broke the news yesterday to her IG, only she didn't reveal who her fiancé was. But we put two and two together and it's DA BRAT.

Then we know what some of you ask: who is this lady Judy?

Jessica Dupart, better known as @DaRealBBJudy, is the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. The single mother of three is a self-made entrepreneur who has expanded her business in real estate management, mentoring, public speaking and philanthropy. She has established herself as a millionaire entrepreneur of a young single mother who struggles.

Jessica & # 39; s Kaleidoscope Hair Products generates more than 12 million sales per year.

The company has been backed by some notable faces, including Angela Yee, DJ ENVY, the cast members of Love & HipHop, SupaCent, Tokyo Vanity, Jess Hilarious and much more.