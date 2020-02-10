Da Brat and the millionaire Judy leave together for the first time after announcing their commitment

%MINIFYHTML948c7bc2a235779db56fb3e75dc01de411% %MINIFYHTML948c7bc2a235779db56fb3e75dc01de412%

The rapper & # 39; What Chu Like & # 39; He is supporting the CEO of Miracle Drop in the Krewe of Neterfititi Family Day parade in New Orleans, sitting in a float while he shows his outfit.

It seems that Da brat and Jesseca Dupart, better known as Judy, no longer keeps their romance secret. Days after the businessman announced his commitment, the rapper was seen supporting her in the Krewe of Neterfititi Family Day parade in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

In some photos circulating online, Da Brat was sitting on a float while Judy was busy displaying her parade attire consisting of a suit that hugged the curve combined with a pair of pink fringed knee-high boots. To give a more cheerful look to her appearance, she wore a rainbow-colored wig complete with a huge and colorful headdress.

Judy also took Instagram to share some images of her in the parade. However, Da Brat did not appear in any of his publications. "TODAY PARTICIPATING IN THIS PARADE MADE ME REALLY HAVE A BETTER APPRECIATION FOR OUR MARDI GRAS CULTURE," he wrote in one of the publications. "I never knew how much was used in headdresses, attire, floats, etc., not to mention the weight of this thing on my shoulders."

<br />

It's unclear since when Da Brat and Judy started dating, although rumors of their romance have been floating since late last year. Recently, the CEO of Miracle Drop announced its commitment along with some images of her showing her engagement ring. "I said & # 39; YES & # 39;" he wrote in the caption. "LOVE has always been a GREAT part of my life. And I am sure of this …"

<br />

Not to mention Da Brat's name, he continued talking about their relationship, "There has been no other LOVE like this. There has been nothing so SAFE for me. LOVE IS IN THE AIR." As of now, his post has garnered more than 100,000 likes with many of his followers sending congratulatory messages.