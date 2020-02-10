Cyrname faces six rivals at Betfair Ascot Chase | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML3f4d43a869caff87208e20daa8b6ab0911% %MINIFYHTML3f4d43a869caff87208e20daa8b6ab0912%





Cyrname has the measure of Altior in Ascot

Cyrname will try to recover the winning thread against a maximum of six rivals in Betfair Ascot Chase.

The position of Paul Nicholls did not live up to his turnover as the best qualified hunter in training in the persecution of King George VI when he was defeated 21 times by his clan mate Clan Des Obeaux on Boxing Day.

He had previously finished the unbeaten streak of 19 Altior races on the same route and distance he faces this weekend, and returning to the scene of his last three wins will be in his favor.

Nicholls also went to Frodon, but the champion coach only hopes to run with one of the two.

The main rival of Cyrname seems to be the progressive riders of the storm.

Since joining Tom Taaffe's Nigel Twiston-Davies, he has won both starts so well that he has gained 22 pounds in the standings.

He went to Ascot the last time only after an administrative confusion that had prevented him from running in the Cheltenham Caspian Caviar Gold Cup a week earlier.

Nicky Henderson has left both Janika and Top Notch, both owned by Simon Munir and Issac Souede.

Janika will step back on the trip after her fourth place at Clarence House Chase, while Top Notch was third with Frodon in Kempton last time.

After Saint Calvados was hit only one nose under a heavy weight for more than two and a half miles last time, his coach Harry Whittington feels the distance is perfect.

"Now he has become a horse that has a trip," he said.

"He probably lost a team for two miles."

"He improved the trip on New Year's Day at the disadvantage, and ran a belt. He lost by the smallest margin: a pixel.

"He is in Ascot Chase. We will consider him for that, and he is in Ryanair."

Gary Moore's Traffic Fluide completes the possible ones, and could make his return of more than a year off.