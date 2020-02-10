Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China has now reached more than 1,000, after 108 people died from the virus on Monday, the highest daily number since the outbreak began late last year.

The total number of deaths on the continent was 1,016, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

There were 2,478 new cases confirmed, with a total of 42,638.

In his first public appearance since the outbreak began in the central city of Wuhan, Chinese President Xi Jinping told people in Chinathey that they "must have confidence,quot; that the country will win its battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

Plus:

There have been two deaths outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday february 11th

& # 39; Permission to disembark denied & # 39 ;: Thailand prohibits cruise passengers

Thailand has rejected permission for passengers on the MS Westerdam cruise ship from Holland America to disembark, their health minister said on Tuesday, the last country to reject him for fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Miami-based Carnival Corp company had said Monday that passengers would disembark in Bangkok on February 13 and there was no reason to believe anyone on board had the virus.

"I have issued orders. The permission to disembark was rejected," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post.

Holidays are over but workers stay at home while China fights against the coronavirus

Chinese companies seek billions in loans amid the outbreak

More than 300 Chinese companies seek bank loans totaling at least 57.4 billion yuan ($ 8.2 billion) to help soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two bank sources told Reuters.

Possible borrowers include food delivery giant Meituan Dianping, smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, transportation service provider Didi Chuxing Technology, the new Megvii Technology facial recognition company and the Internet security business Qihoo 360 Technology , sources said, adding that companies seeking loans involved in controlling the epidemic or had been the most affected.

Philippine Airlines cancels Taiwan flights over coronavirus

Philippine airlines have canceled flights to Taiwan after the government extended its travel ban to include all foreigners coming from the island to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific said they were canceling flights to and from the autonomous island.

"These restrictions are related to the coronavirus situation, in the interest of public health and safety," PAL spokeswoman Cielo Villaluna said in a statement.

The Immigration Office said Monday night that the travel ban would take effect immediately and follow the same procedures as in the previously announced restriction covering China and its Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

More than 115,000 Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, mainly in factories and as domestic helpers.

