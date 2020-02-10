Coronavirus: LPGA Tour cancels events in Thailand and Singapore | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLdedfed6d98e2b99207554cd6947194f911% %MINIFYHTMLdedfed6d98e2b99207554cd6947194f912%





Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club hosted the Honda LPGA Thailand event

%MINIFYHTMLdedfed6d98e2b99207554cd6947194f913% %MINIFYHTMLdedfed6d98e2b99207554cd6947194f914%

The LPGA Tour, the elite women's professional golf circuit, said Monday that it canceled tournaments in Thailand and Singapore later this month due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLdedfed6d98e2b99207554cd6947194f915% %MINIFYHTMLdedfed6d98e2b99207554cd6947194f916%

More than 40,000 people have been infected by the influenza-like virus in mainland China, with authorities confirming more than 900 deaths, and the outbreak has had a major impact on the sports calendar in Asia.

The Honda LPGA Thailand event in Pattaya scheduled from February 20 to 23 and the HSBC Women's World Championship from February 27 to March 1 in Singapore have been canceled.

The LPGA said in a statement that it was disappointed to cancel the events, but hoped to return to Asia soon.

Due to continuing health concerns and recent warnings about the coronavirus in some Asian countries, LPGA and its partners have decided to cancel the Honda LPGA Thailand 2020 and the HSBC Women's World Championship 2020 in Singapore. LAUNCH ⬇️ – LPGA (@LPGA) February 10, 2020

"It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our incumbent sponsors, as well as by IMG, to organize incredible events for our players," he said.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone who works at the event is always our top priority."

Last month he also canceled the Blue Bay tournament in Hainan, China, which was scheduled to take place March 5-8.

As tournaments in Australia are not affected, the Tour will complete the Australian Open for Women at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club this week before resuming in North America from mid-March.

He is scheduled to return to Asia in October for tournaments in China, Taiwan and Japan.

The virus outbreak has caused Olympic boxing, basketball and women's soccer qualification tournaments to be postponed, rescheduled or moved from China, while badminton, motor sports, hockey and tennis events were also affected.

The indoor athletics world championship, to be held in Nanjing from March 15 to 18, was possibly the biggest event affected by the outbreak.