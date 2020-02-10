Coronavirus infections double in a day on the Diamond Princess cruise

TOKYO – The number of people with coronaviruses on a cruise ship in the port of Yokohama almost doubled to 135 on Monday, which led the crew members in danger to ask for help and trigger the debate among experts on whether the over 3,700 people in quarantine should be grounded. or left on the ship.

Eleven Americans were among the 65 people aboard the Diamond Princess who were recently diagnosed with respiratory infection, which gave the ship the most infections outside of China.

%MINIFYHTMLea8988774b564e63e16fb7f4cdca177f11% %MINIFYHTMLea8988774b564e63e16fb7f4cdca177f12%

"Soon we will all be infected," said Binay Kumar Sarkar, an Indian citizen and one of the approximately 1,000 crew members aboard the ship. Sarkar posted a video on Facebook asking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help. Everyone, he said in an interview, is "scared of who will be next."

Unlike passengers, crew members are not housed in individual cabins, but live up to four people per room. They are also crossing the ship that delivers meals, which increases their contact with other people and increases the chances of becoming infected.

Karey Maniscalco, a real estate agent from St. George, Utah, who travels on the ship with her husband, said tensions increased as news of the sharp jump in the number of people on the ship with the infection spread respiratory

"It made us feel a little nervous and worried," Maniscalco said in a phone call from his room on Monday.

Japanese soldiers and emergency workers walk from the Diamond Princess cruise on Monday. —Carl Court / Getty Images

The increase in infections also sparked criticism of the outbreak management in Japan, dating back to a man from Hong Kong who had spent five days aboard the ship and was diagnosed with the infection on February 1. While a quarantine may have been a reasonable strategy When imposed on Wednesday, experts said it is no longer effective and perhaps dangerous.

“This is almost like a shooting gallery for the virus. It makes no sense and is almost cruel, "said Amesh Adalja, principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

The initial decision to quarantine the entire ship was an attempt to strike a difficult balance between protecting Japan from exposure and safeguarding passengers and crew. Those infected have been removed from the ship and placed in hospitals. But experts argued that the growing number of infections, which now exceeds the number of people with the virus in the rest of Japan, requires urgent measures and a new plan.

They recognized that the unprecedented development in the coronavirus crisis challenges a simple solution. Experts say the virus is spreading from person to person when coughing and sneezing, but they doubt it can be spread through the ship's ventilation system. It is also likely, they said, that many of the patients were infected before quarantine was imposed.

Some said a first step could include starting to evacuate passengers to prevent them from spreading the virus between them and giving them more space. They could be quarantined in hotels, one said.

"The approach currently being taken is no longer effective or ethical," said Tom Inglesby, director of the Hopkins Center for Health Safety. "There seems to be a continuous risk of transmission on the ship and now we are exposing healthy people to people who have the disease." This approach is no longer effective in ending the spread or interrupting the spread. ”

The cruise company, Princess Cruises, said that because the quarantine was imposed a few days ago, "it was not unexpected that additional cases involving people who were exposed before the quarantine began were reported." The quarantine end date is still February 19, unless there are unforeseen events. "

The large number of infections has caused calls for all people on board to be tested for the virus. Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Monday that the ministry was investigating the possibility of evaluating everyone before they are discharged, to make sure they do not spread the virus in Japan or elsewhere.

Later, the chief secretary of the cabinet, Yoshihide Suga, said that, under current circumstances, testing everyone would be "difficult." He did not explain why. Last week, a Japanese government official said the country has the capacity to evaluate 1,000 people per day.

An official from the US Department of Health and Human Services. UU. He said Monday that an infectious disease specialist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is heading to Tokyo to help with the cruise crisis. The official was not authorized to discuss attendance and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official was not aware of any plans to begin evacuating the Diamond Princess.

Passengers aboard the ship are confined in their rooms, most of which vary from 168 to 354 square feet. They are let out for short periods to get some fresh air on the decks, where they try to keep the distance between them.

Even under normal circumstances, crew members on Princess Cruises ships are expected to work 10 to 13 hours a day, seven days a week, on contracts that range from four to 10 months, depending on the questions section and Online responses from the cruise line on Life on board.

Crew members who are not in management positions generally share a cabin with one, two or three roommates. They eat in dedicated coffee shops and spend downtime in exclusive areas for the crew, including a swimming pool, gym, bar and community center.

On Friday, Princess spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email that the public areas of the crew were not available "due to restrictions set by the Japanese Ministry of Health."

Maritime lawyer Michael Winkleman, who sued the cruise lines, said Monday that he has been listening to passengers and the Diamond Princess crew.

"I have been contacted by crew members who are absolutely terrified of being trapped in that ship," he said. "In particular, people who are in the bar department who have to clean the dirty dishes of food delivered to the cabins."

The newly diagnosed cases announced Monday included Japanese, Australian, British, Canadian, Filipino, Ukrainian and 11 Americans, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Overall, the coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people and made more than 40,000 sick, most of them in central China. The United States has had only 12 confirmed infections.

Peter Rabinowitz, co-director of the University of Washington MetaCenter for pandemic preparedness and global health security, said the traditional public health measure of staying at least six feet away from another person to stop the spread of the virus can Not possible, especially for the gang. Food delivery also presents a risk of transmission.

"It's a real dilemma, and I think it's testing the limits of public health measures to prevent a disease like this," Rabinowitz said. “It doesn't seem like the transmission is shutting down. It's time for a real evaluation to see if the controls work and if something can be done to improve problem control. "

The source of new infections is still unclear. Many people on the ship may have been infected before quarantine began and may be showing symptoms now, as the disease is incubated. But the virus could also be spreading, particularly if the crew does not have enough training or protective equipment, experts said.

While some passengers have expressed concern about the ship's ventilation system, public health experts noted that the virus is spread through respiratory droplets and that the authorities have not found evidence that the virus is spread through systems of ventilation or air conditioning in other places.

Michael Mina, infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said that an option for the government is to initiate controlled evacuations of people outside the ship.

"It's a really complicated situation," Mina said. “If they manage, reasonably and carefully, to disembark from the ship and take them to the hotel rooms, I think it would be optimal. The question is, what will it take to do that? "

___

Johnson, Bernstein and Sampson reported from Washington. Siobhan O’Grady, Lena H. Sun and Adam Taylor of the Washington Post in Washington contributed to this report.