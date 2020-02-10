Constitutional crisis in El Salvador for Bukele's security plan | El Salvador News

San Salvador, El Salvador – Thousands of Salvadorans met on Sunday in front of the country's legislative assembly while the country faced its most important constitutional crisis since signing a peace agreement to end a civil war in 1992. Military officials entered the legislative chamber in an unprecedented demonstration of military power by President Nayib Bukele against the country's lawmakers in the postwar period.

"I support him (the president)," said Rosario, 36, who is currently unemployed, outside the legislative assembly on Sunday after the president addressed the crowd.

"We only seek to improve the country in every possible way," he added, wishing only to give his name. But human rights groups say the president's actions are a "smoke screen,quot; that threatens the balance of separation of powers in the country.

The crisis began Thursday night when Bukele called the country's lawmakers to an emergency session scheduled for Sunday to approve a loan of $ 109 million for the third phase of his security plan, called "Territorial Control Plan,quot; .

At a press conference, Bukele accused the legislative assembly of using the constitution in a way that did not benefit the Salvadoran people, reiterating a constant theme of his campaign in which he criticized the country's corrupt politicians and painted himself as a I miss immune to this corruption. He invoked article 167 of the constitution of the country, which says that the president can summon the national assembly of the country extraordinarily "when the interests of the Republic require it."

In invoking this clause, he promised citizens to use the constitution for their benefit. But the decision triggered a constitutional crisis while legislators, experts and human rights groups debated whether the situation deserved the use of this clause.

Constitutional or unconstitutional?

Lawmakers challenged the president's authority to call them to a special session to approve a loan.

At a press conference on Friday, Mario Ponce, president of the legislative assembly, said the country is not in a "catastrophe situation for the Ministerial Council to urgently convene legislators."

The military also got involved in the dispute, fueling tensions in a country that experienced a 12-year civil war that left more than 75,000 dead. A UN truth commission found that the military was responsible for the majority of the bloodshed.

"The Salvadoran Armed Forces are a professional, apolitical and unintended institution subordinated to civil power and, consequently, we serve the nation and will be obedient to the president and general commander of the Armed Forces," said Defense Minister René Francisco. Merino Monroy at a press conference on Saturday during which the press was not allowed to ask questions.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele makes a gesture as he addresses his supporters protesting outside the national congress to press for approval of funds for a government security plan in San Salvador, El Salvador (José Cabezas / Reuters)

Human rights groups rushed to draw parallels with the past. "The recent Latin American experience and the history of our country show that acting with intolerance, promoting hatred and disrespecting institutions only leads to polarization and confrontation between brothers," wrote the Central American University, a historic defender of rights Humans in the country, in a statement.

Celia Medrano, director of programs at Cristosal, a human rights organization based in San Salvador, said it is a fallacy that the president's actions were to "protect the safety of Salvadorans." Instead, the actions damaged the country's institutions and she called for a return to the balance of powers in the country.

The president's supporters say critics have misrepresented the situation.

"For them, it's an attack on democracy, but it's not like that," said 50-year-old industrial engineer José Manuel Munguia. "It's the opposite. This is not a hit."

Instead, supporters said they believe the president's actions are for the good of the country. "What the president is doing is demonstrating that it is for the people," said teacher Douglas Hernandez, 24. "What the president wants is the welfare of the people."

Bukele rose to the presidency with the promise of ridding the country of corrupt politicians and ending the gangs that have led El Salvador to consistently have some of the highest murder rates in the world. Shortly after taking office in June 2019, Bukele implemented the Territorial Control Plan, which focuses on the critical points of the gangs and has increased military presence in these areas. The country experienced a 28 percent drop in homicides between 2018 and 2019. Bukele quickly took the credit, but analysts question the root of the decline. However, Bukele's approval rating was almost 90 percent as of December 2019. Citizens' perception of the success of the Territorial Control Plan could be one of the reasons for this high approval rating.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele leaves the national congress after a special session to boost the approval of funds for a government security plan in San Salvador, El Salvador (Víctor Peña / Reuters)

Since November, Bukele has been pressuring the legislative assembly to approve the loan for the third part of its security plan, but they have asked for more time to discuss the details and reach a consensus.

"We came to pressure lawmakers to approve a plan that helps our country," said Alicia Garcia, a 25-year-old woman who stays at home from a gang-controlled area about 45 minutes from the capital. "Because we are the ones who suffer in the colonies, not the legislators."

The match

At 3 pm. (9:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, when legislators were expected to arrive, thousands of Bukele supporters from across the country had filled the street outside the national assembly, where the road had been closed to traffic and military officers were standing . Guard.

Within the legislative assembly, enough legislators did not show up for a quorum to vote on the security plan. Military officers filled the chamber. "Now, I think it's very clear who has control of the situation," Bukele said.

Outside, Bukele turned to his followers. He denied the statements of experts and legislators that he had surpassed his presidential power. "Where is the unconstitutionality?" he asked, shouting for support.

In the crowd there were weak shouts of "Let's get in!" but the crowd remained obsessed with the president and made no move to enter the assembly by force.

Supporters of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele protest outside the national congress to press for approval of funds for a government security plan in San Salvador, El Salvador (José Cabezas / Reuters)

Bukele left and returned for a second speech with clearer instructions: he would give lawmakers a week to approve his security plan budget. If they refused, he called his supporters at the same time and place the following Sunday. As of Monday morning, the president of the assembly, Ponce, announced the suspension of the session scheduled to discuss the loan.

The international community asked the president to respect democratic institutions and refrain from using the army to solve problems with legislators. "The Salvadoran army should not be used to resolve disputes between the president and the congress," said Congressman Eliot Engel, president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House. "Civil disputes must be resolved by civil institutions."

"Lawmakers are disobedient and arrogant," said his supporter Rosario. "I plan to return next week."