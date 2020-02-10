Confirmed that Wuhan evacuees treated in San Diego have coronaviruses

It was confirmed that an evacuee from Wuhan who landed in the USA. UU. Last week I had coronavirus in San Diego, California, on Monday night, marking the 13th confirmed case in the US. UU.

The evacuee had traveled to the United States from Wuhan on a charter flight organized by the State Department that landed at the Miramar Marine Corps air station last week, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The patient was among the few evacuees who were taken to the hospital after showing symptoms that could indicate coronavirus.

Positive patient test results were confirmed Monday night.

Seven of the cases of US coronavirus. UU. They are in California

The patient is being treated at the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, according to NBC.

Last week, two planes arrived at MCAS Miramar with evacuees from Wuhan, China, escaping the epicenter of the rapidly spreading deadly virus.

The first flight with 167 evacuees from Wuhan landed on Wednesday, February 5, and five of those passengers were hospitalized for symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

A second plane landed Friday morning after a stopover in Vancouver, British Columbia.

According to the CDC, no one else who is currently under evaluation for the coronavirus of flights that arrived at the MCAS Miramar tested positive.

Monday's case in San Diego is the first confirmed case in San Diego County since the deadly outbreak began. Seven of the cases of coronavirus in the United States are in California.

This map shows the coronavirus epidemic worldwide. The case of San Diego marks the thirteenth case of the outbreak in the United States. Worldwide there have been 1,013 coronavirus deaths

The new strain of the coronavirus, temporarily called 2019-nCoV, which originated in Wuhan in central China about a month ago, has been extended to affect more than 40,000 people worldwide.

Health officials say the disease is capable of spreading before symptoms appear and approximately 20 percent of patients become seriously ill. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and may progress to pneumonia and respiratory failure.

By Monday night, the number of deaths from coronaviruses exceeded 1,000, exceeding the number of deaths counted during the 2003 SARS virus outbreak.

On Monday, a series of new cases were confirmed on a quarantine cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

The number of passengers already retired or who will soon be removed from the Diamond Princess for treatment at Japanese hospitals was 135 on Monday, including 23 US passengers. Eleven of those Americans were among the 65 new internationally confirmed cases.

A nurse working in an isolation ward for new coronavirus patients in a hospital in Wuhan, China, pictured above

Now, cases have been confirmed in at least 24 countries, although only two of the confirmed deaths occurred outside of China. Those deaths were confirmed in the Philippines and in Hong Kong.

On Monday alone, China reported 103 deaths in Hubei Province, the highest number recorded in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began in December. Wuhan, the focal point of the disease, is within the province of Hubei.

According to the latest figures, China still has the vast majority of coronavirus cases, with 42,268 and 1,011 deaths.

Of those patients, more than 7,300 are in a & # 39; serious / critical & # 39; state.

There are now 391 cases outside of China with coronavirus cases

Experts and scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) finally arrived in China on Monday to help officials there contain and study the outbreak, which has now affected at least 42,729 people worldwide.

The WHO warned that the more than 40,000 cases already reported by then were probably just “ the tip of the iceberg & # 39; & # 39 ;, since they hope that people with mild or no symptoms have not been diagnosed, yet, which leads to an underestimation of total diseases worldwide.

In its short existence, the corona virus has had great opportunities to travel far and wide.

A map created by researchers at the University of Southampton shows how 60,000 out of a total of five million people have left Wuhan since the beginning of the outbreak.

The map extracts tracking data from cell phones and flight trackers to track travelers' paths and shows how people who left Wuhan have landed in 382 cities in other parts of China and in countries around the world.

Now the leaders in the US UU. And Europe anticipate that they will see more cases of coronavirus evacuees who have left Wuhan.

In the USA In the US, two of the 13 patients contracted coronavirus from their spouses, who were well enough to pass travel screens and show no symptoms on their way back from China, but they carried the virus and passed it on to their husbands or wives .

Hoping to contain the virus, Wuhan was blocked on January 23. City officials closed all roads in and out, arrival and departure flights were canceled, and public transport stopped completely.

Other countries have restricted or banned trips to and from Wuhan and China.

The United States is now redirecting all passengers who have been in China in the last two weeks through 11 airports, where they will be examined for any evidence that they might have contracted the coronavirus.

Any person who has been in Wuhan in the previous 14 days will be subject to a mandatory federal quarantine, the first of its kind in 50 years in the United States, at one of the 13 military bases near the 11 airports.