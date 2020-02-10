Concord Monitor primary preview: why the newspaper is not making one in 2020

%MINIFYHTML17dde515317abde603dfd8f56d90fee711% %MINIFYHTML17dde515317abde603dfd8f56d90fee712%

With less than 24 hours until voting begins, the editorial boards of all major New Hampshire newspapers are making their presidential primary elections.

Well, almost all of them.

%MINIFYHTML17dde515317abde603dfd8f56d90fee713% %MINIFYHTML17dde515317abde603dfd8f56d90fee714%

the Union leader, Keene Sentineland Seacoast Media Group backed Senator Amy Klobuchar; the Conway Daily Sun backed Senator Bernie Sanders. And the Concord Monitor does not endorse anyone.

%MINIFYHTML17dde515317abde603dfd8f56d90fee715% %MINIFYHTML17dde515317abde603dfd8f56d90fee716%

In an era of subscriber decline and revenue decline, the newspaper based in the capital of New Hampshire announced that it decided to devote its limited resources to other locations.

"This was not an easy decision, but it was guided by what we see as our central mission in our communities," Steve Leone, the editor of the Monitor, he wrote in a note to the newspaper's readers last week. “In a world where opinions come more and more from all directions, our value, we believe, is to provide our readers with local journalism based on solid reports. Our decision is indicative of the changes that happen in our industry. With fewer resources, we have had to make some difficult decisions, both in coverage and in philosophy. "

Leone explained that, with a "much smaller staff than in the last elementary school," the newspaper decided last summer that it would take time for the editorial board to meet with all the candidates (which would have been more than two dozen in that moment) it would be better spent focusing on local journalism, "from the school districts of the area to the developments in the State House."

"We believe that this is where our readers need us to be," he wrote.

The decision did not mean that the Monitor He was abandoning his primary coverage; The newspaper hired veteran reporter Paul Steinhauser to write an independent weekly column and relied more on the Associated Press cable service to get the latest news. Leone said they also increased the coverage of the Democratic primary race in the week before Tuesday’s election.

the Monitor He is not the only major newspaper in the region that does not support a candidate before the crucial New Hampshire primary. The editorial board of The Boston Globe (which, along with Boston.com, belongs to Boston Globe Media Partners) announced last week that it would maintain its support until sometime after Tuesday’s election, as it called for “the end of an outdated system that grants a huge influence on the election of the presidents "to two states, Iowa and New Hampshire, which do not demographically represent the rest of the country.

Still, the MonitorThe decision, which did not get important national Attention Until this week, it was received as a bleak illustration of the struggles faced by small newspapers across the country and a break in a picturesque tradition, in which renowned candidates worked overtime to woo the so-called "pipsqueak press,quot; of the state.

"This fits with something I was hearing months ago about the candidates' stops in New Hampshire." Vanity fair editor and media reporter Michael Calderone tweeted on monday, adding that the national news organization and television networks were "well represented at the events, but fewer local media present."

At the same time, some suggested that it was the best possible decision, given the scarce resources of the journalistic industry and the already minimal influence of the endorsements of the editorial board on anything other than low-charge elections and little information.

"It's not always a black and white choice between continuing or abandoning long-standing traditions," Meg Heckman, a professor at the University of the Northeast and former Monitor reporter, tweeted on sunday. "Rather, it is about the news organizations and the communities they serve finding a new path (a kind of third way) towards the service of civic life."