CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















1:17



Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Ed Woodward has told Manchester United fans that this summer is an important transfer window as the club seeks to rebuild. The executive vice president of United admits that they are currently falling short in the fight for titles.

%MINIFYHTML3e249871b4b6df925c933c03f3f1677f11% %MINIFYHTML3e249871b4b6df925c933c03f3f1677f12%

Former Arsenal chief Unai Emery accused some of his players of not having "a good attitude,quot; during their stay at the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish was fired in November after a series of seven games without a victory.

The FA has written to Dele Alli of Tottenham to look for his observations on a social media post in which he seemed to joke about the coronavirus. There he apologized earlier and said he disappointed himself and the club.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says "the door is open,quot; for Finn Russell to return, but only if he follows the rules. Russell has missed the first two Six Nations games after violating the team's protocol.

Mercedes will begin contractual talks with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton when the driver returns from his vacation in the United States. Team director Toto Wolff says they are an "obvious match."