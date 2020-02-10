Civil rights groups sue for the & # 39; Israel boycott law & # 39; of the US state | USA news

%MINIFYHTML240953cba243715a18c0f9abfb1425d211% %MINIFYHTML240953cba243715a18c0f9abfb1425d212%

Civil rights groups in the United States announced Monday that they filed a lawsuit against a public university in the US state of Georgia, after the school canceled the commitment of a journalist who refused to sign a commitment not to boycott the Israeli government .

At a press conference, officials from the Chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations of Georgia (CAIR-Georgia), the CAIR Legal Defense Fund and the Association for Civil Justice Fund said they filed a freedom of expression lawsuit later that Georgia Southern University canceled a talk by Abby Martin, a journalist and human rights activist, for his refusal to sign an oath that he would not "participate in a boycott of Israel."

Martin says she was invited as a keynote speaker at a press conference at Georgia Southern University on February 28.

"As the conference date approached, they told me that I should sign a contract promising not to participate in boycotts against Israel," Martin said during Monday's press conference.

"Knowing that this was a violation against my constitutional right to freedom of expression and the right to protest, I informed them that I could not sign that contract. Then I was canceled as a conference speaker," he said.

Martin said that although she has been a vocal advocate of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement led by the Palestinians for years, it was not the subject of her speech.

"I was scheduled to give a talk as a journalist about media and media literacy," he said.

The organizers previously announced that the conference had been canceled without giving an explanation. University officials were not immediately available for comment.

In 2016, the governor of Georgia, Nathan Deal, enacted a bill that required any person or company entering the state of Georgia in a contract worth $ 1,000 or more to sign a promise not to participate in the boycott Israeli government politician.

Similar measures have been enacted in at least 28 other states in the USA. UU., According to Palestine Legal, a legal assistance group based in the United States.

"All of these laws are designed to punish people who participate in the boycott of the Israeli government for their human rights abuses against the Palestinian people and force others not to join the boycott," said Edward Mitchell, Executive Director of CAIR- Georgia, during the news. Monday conference.

"This law is blatantly unconstitutional," he said.

In July, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution opposing the BDS movement. The measure followed a similar bill passed in the Senate, which allows states or local governments to refuse to do business with companies or individuals that boycott Israel.

Critics say such measures violate the right to freedom of expression guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects the right of people to participate in boycotts as a form of peaceful political protest.

"Boycotts are fundamentally a protected right to freedom of expression," said Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, executive director of the Association for the Civil Justice Fund.

"A political boycott is the ability of people to join … to send a political message to another entity that they will not buy or trade or use their services because they believe that entity is participating in a civil rights violation and human rights," Verheyden-Hilliard said during the press conference.

The BDS movement was launched in 2005 by Palestinian activists as an effort to exert international pressure on Israel over its policies in the occupied Palestinian territories. Supporters say the effort is similar to the campaign against apartheid organized against South Africa in the 1980s and the civil rights movement of the United States in the 1950s and 1960s.

Anti-BDS advocates say the movement is anti-Semitic and seeks to delegitimize the state of Israel.

Israel has occupied East of Jerusalem, The West Bank and the Gaza Strip since 1967, to a extent that the United Nations and much of the international community consider a violation of international law.

The administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who took office in 2017, has taken a series of measures that have emboldened the right-wing government of Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and no longer considers that Israeli settlements in the occupied territory are "incompatible with international law."