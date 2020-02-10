Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, dragged by the face tattoo & # 39; misunderstood & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5ff4db6780ff3c5bb46da1e9182d537311% %MINIFYHTML5ff4db6780ff3c5bb46da1e9182d537312%

Internet users do not have it after the 20-year-old son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford presented his new addition to his already large collection of inks on Instagram.

Presley Gerber He has obtained negative reactions by getting a tattoo on his face. The supermodel son Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber debuted the latest addition to his body ink collections on Friday, February 7, but the Internet was not having it.

Through his Instagram account, the 20-year-old uploaded a clip that saw him in the process of obtaining a new design engraved on his right cheek by tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena. Along with the clip, he included a photo of him with the tattoo artist after the session that took a look at his new tattoo "MISUNDERSTOOD". "Thanks friend @jonboytattoo," he captioned the post.

JonBoy offered a clearer look at the tattoo on Presley's face. The tattoo artist, who has worked on ink designs for tastes of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Y Kendall Jenner, he uploaded a close-up photo of the model on his Instagram account with a title that said: "Sorry mom." In the comments section, Presley replied: "Yes sir."

Many, however, did not seem to welcome Presley's new ink. One commented, "Are you really so misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored. I hope you do something good in the future with him." Another asked: "Really? Misunderstood? It's not the location that distinguishes me, it's the text. What are you trying to be, [Joker de Lered]?"

Several others, however, seemed to support his tattoo. Neil Perry from The Band Perry praised, "great tat". Partner model Larsen Thompson He simply wrote an emoji with his hands raised in celebration. Another user of social networks commented: "I am digging this aspect much more than the handsome boy."

Similar to sister Kaia Gerber, Presley has had some designs permanently inked on his skin. In 2018, he paid tribute to his younger sister by recording "Kaia XXIII" on his left arm. Two years later, during a tattoo session with his sister, he received the word "HAHA" on his knuckles.