Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, shares the cutest video of the children kissing their baby!

Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, turned to social media to share a super cute clip that showed her and her two children kissing her baby! Very adorable!

As you can imagine, his followers melted at the sight and this is one of the cutest celebrity clips ever shared online this year.

In the caption, he simply wrote: "Mornings at our house."

In the background, the NFL star can be heard broadcasting "Aww,quot; on the scene in front of him that could not help filming and sharing with the world.

"Guys, greeting the baby?" Ciara asked the little ones, and added after his moment that "This feels so much fun!"

But that was not all! Apparently, Sienna is really excited to start doing her older sister's duties since at some point she tries to feed the unborn baby with a bottle through her mother's womb.

As for the son, he continued to be the cutest thing by hugging his mother all the time.

When witnessing this precious family moment, fans were also excited about him, leaving comments like: "I just want to sit at home and breathe love." / "Sis is really radiant, living her best life."

The children were cute and everyone, except Ciara and Russell, also made sure they had time "with them,quot; as often as they could and, at night, they went on a romantic date.

They were seen leaving the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood and filled a lot of PDAs during their departure together.

Just as the fans also noticed, Ciara simply shone on the night date, not only because she was happy and pregnant, but also because she was wearing gold pants and a matching jacket over a black top.

As for Russell, he looked as handsome as ever with a black top and black pants, as well as a great jacket.



